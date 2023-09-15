Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Lombre in The Teal Mask

Lombre is making a return to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet in The Teal Mask DLC. You’ll have a chance to find it while exploring the Kitakami region and add it to your collection, bringing you one step closer to finishing your Pokedex.

Your Pokedex won’t be complete until you evolve Lombre, and there’s a specific way you’ll have to go about it. Simply leveling it up won’t be enough to turn it into a Ludicolo, but first, you need to find Lombre. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and evolve Lombre in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Where to Find Lombre in The Teal Mask

There are several locations where you can track down Lombre. You can make your way to the north of Katakami, where you might encounter it in the waters of the Katakami Wilds, or in the Timeless Woods. However, it might also appear in the southwest part of the map. It’s important to note that Lombre is a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask, which means you may have to settle for the starter form, Lotad. Of the two, Lotad is a much more common spawn, and you have a better chance of catching this than you would Lombre.

Lotad and Lombre are Water and Grass-type Pokemon. They are weak against Poison, Flying, and Bug-type moves but resistant to Water, Ground, and Steel-type moves. You’ll want to stick with using the moves that don’t damage Lotad or Lombre too much, to make sure you catch them, but you can also merely throw a Poke Ball at them for a chance to catch them, adding them your Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Pokedex.

How to Evolve Lombre Into Ludicolo in The Teal Mask

When you have Lombre on your team, it’s time to focus on evolving it into Ludicolo. Although you can do it my simply evolving it, the trick to do it is not too complicated. All you need to do is use a Water Stone on Lombre, and it’ll become Ludicolo. You might have to travel to Paldea to grab one, or you might get lucky in Katakami in The Teal Mask, and find one on the ground, while in the wilds.