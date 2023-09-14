Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Find & Evolve Nosepass in The Teal Mask

While exploring Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC, there’s a chance for you to find Nosepass, a returning Pokemon. Initially appearing in the Hoenn region, Nosepass returns to the franchise, and you can find it while you wander around Kitakami.

Nosepass does have an evolved form, which means you’ll need to follow specific steps to make it stronger and reach this form. Traditionally, there’s a specific way you have to do it, but there’s a certain way this happens. Here’s what you need to know about how to find and evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s The Teal Mask DLC.

Where to Find Nosepass in The Teal Mask

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nosepass is considered one of the easier Pokemon to track down when you arrive on Kitakami. I was able to find Nosepass in a short amount of time, especially as I naturally made my way through The Teal Mask’s main story. I made my way over to the Paradise Barrens, a rocky location ideal for Nosepass to joyfully wander around alongside other Ground and Rock-types in the Kitakami region.

Nosepass is a Rock-type Pokemon, and you might want to avoid using any Grass or Water-type moves to damage it. Fire, Normal, Poison, or Flying-type moves might be a good idea. They won’t do a lot of damage to Nosepass, giving you more of a chance to weaken it rather than defeat it, so you can add it to your Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The next step is to evolve it into its second form, bringing you one step closer to completing your Kitakami Pokedex.

How to Evolve Nosepass into Probopass in The Teal Mask

You only have to worry about one evolution for Nosepass, where it evolves into Probopass. Traditionally, you had to evolve Nosepass at a location with a large magnetic charge, when it returned to the Sinnoh region for Pokemon Diamon and Pearl. Unfortunately, Kitakami does not have this type of region, so you need to use a Thunder Stone. You only need to give your chosen Nosepass a single Thunder Stone for it to evolve into Probopass, giving you another Pokedex entry in The Teal Mask DLC.