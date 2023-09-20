Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Spawn Authentic Sinistea Outbreaks

Now that Pokemon has come out with two types of Pokemon that have Authentic, or in the matcha version’s case, Masterpiece forms, it’s worth it to learn how to collect them both. Whether you’re the kind to have every form of a Pokemon, or if you simply want the seal stamp of approval on your Pokemon for fun, it’s perfectly feasible to get the Authentic version of Sinistea and the Masterpiece form of Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Looking for them can be a bit of a pain, but if you want your own proper version of each Pokemon, there are only a few ways to snag the more rare of the two versions. In this guide, we’ll explain everything you need to know about getting the Authentic edition of Sinistea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to Find Authentic Sinistea Via Outbreaks

Screenshot by Gamepur

When searching for a Sinistea, the first instinct is to check the PokeDex for any area that it calls its habitat. The only two locations you’ll find that way are Zapapico and Alfornada. Unfortunately, the PokeDex lists the spawn rate for Sinistea as rare, which means if you go looking for the Pokemon in that area it may take a long time for you to find just one. Even then, it may not be the Authentic one you’re looking for.

The natural solution that Trainers may think of is to hunt for Sinistea via only Outbreaks. However, if you’re looking for the Authentic form that way, you’ll be out of luck. When finding a Sinistea in an Outbreak, only the non-authentic types appear. And if you plan to breed a Sinistea, only non-authentic copies will hatch out of Eggs of a non-authentic parent Pokemon.

Unfortunately, that makes the only way to find a Sinistea that’s Authentic via finding it naturally where they spawn. If you’re dead set on hunting yourself an Authentic version of Sinistea, consider the following tips: