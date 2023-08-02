Pokemon Squishmallows – How To Preorder Piplup & Pikachu

New Squishmallows are out for Pokemon, adding the existing collection. If you were a fan of the squishy friends that released from the Pokemon Center last year, now’s your chance to add to that Pokemon Squishmallow pile once again with a new Pikachu and Piplup pillow. Whether you’re starting your collection or simply adding to the problem, these new additions are sure to fit right in.

These Squishmallow tend to sell out fast. In addition to that unfortunate constraint, any account with The Pokemon Center online store is limited to one per purchase. So for those of you that would prefer to have a bed full of Piplups, that might not be the most feasible idea, at least not right now. According to the store page, the one that you buy before it sells out will be the sole purchase, because once both Piplup and Winking Pikachu are out of stock, they won’t be restocked again.

How to Get the New Piplup Squishmallow

Image by Pokemon Co.

If you want to get your hands on the Piplup Squishmallow before they’re all gone, just visit the page for it via the Pokemon Center online store. Shipping dates are estimated to start happening around September, so while it may be getting into fall by the time you get them, it’ll be just in time for the changing of the seasons.

For those who are on the fence about buying this one, there’s no need to worry: charges don’t even happen until the item itself starts shipping to you. So if you’re interested in a bit of a delay, that can help you make your decision before they’re all sold out. Both Winking Pikachu and Piplup go for $29.99 on the Pokemon Center official store page.

How to Get the New Winking Pikachu Squishmallow

Image by Pokemon Co.

For those of you interested in an iconic partner, Winking Pikachu is here in Squishmallow form! If you want to nab them before they’re all gone, you can order one here at the Pokemon Center official store page. Just like Piplup, this Squishmallow is 12 inches of soft, cuddle-potent orb. Both the Piplup and Winking Pikachu designs come with the official Pokemon Center Poke Ball logo on the back, just to let you and others know that the merchandise is official.