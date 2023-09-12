Pokemon Teal Mask: How Is Poltchageist Related To Polteageist?

There are more Pokemon to discover in the Paldea Region as you expand your adventures in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet with the Teal Mask expansion. One of the new Pokemon you’ll encounter as you set out on your school trip is Poltchageist.

You might confuse Poltchageist with Polteageist, but the two are different Pokemon, Diglett and Wiglett. These Pokemon are similar, but there are distinct differences between them that set them apart. Here’s what you need ot know about how Poltchageist is related to Polteageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion.

Are Poltchageist & Polteageist Related in Pokemon Teal Mask?

Image via the Pokemon Company

Poltchageist is a Grass and Ghost-type Pokemon, whereas Polteageist and Sinistea are both standard Ghost-type Pokemon. Poltchageist appears to be a mixture of Sinistea and Polteageist, whereas Poltchageist does not have Sinistea’s standard form but has a similar structure to Polteageist’s full teapot form. However, although Poltchageist has a similar name structure to Polteageist, it’s supposed to be more like Sinistea, and it’s making its first appearance in Pokemon Teal Mask.

Poltchageist appears to be a spirit Pokemon that embodies the remains of a broken cup, similar to Polteageist. However, instead of purple essence inside it, Poltchageist has a green interior, matching the matcha tea powder, and carries a chaire used in a Japanese tea ceremony. The overall base form we see of Poltchageist is a unique take on the Polteageist form, but outside of these similarities, we’re not sure if these two will share a similar moveset in Pokemon Teal Mask, and what will be different.

As a Grass and Ghost-type, Poltchageist is weak to Flying, Ghost, Fire, Ice, and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant to Ground, Water, Grass, and Electric-type attacks, and it will be immune to Normal and Fighting-types. Although we don’t have much information regarding it before the Pokemon Teal Mask expansion drops, we will guess the Pokemon Company has several surprises for us, such as Poltchageist having an evolution.

It is important to note that Poltchageist is not directly related to Sinistea or Polteageist. These are considered different Pokemon, and they will have unique entries in your Pokedex in the Pokemon Teal Mask expansion.

We don’t know how it will evolve, but we imagine it might follow the same way Sinistea evolves. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players needed to find the Cracked pot for the Phony Form or the Chipped Pot for the Antique form. If Poltchageist can evolve, it may also require a unique item you can find while exploring the Pokemon Teal Mask expansion.