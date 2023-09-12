Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask DLC Release Time Countdown

It’s almost time to return to the world of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as The Teal Mask, the first chapter of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is almost here. As it’s not a conventional video game release, The Teal Mask isn’t bound to the normal rules of releasing a video game, but its launch time is still known to fans.

In order to play The Teal Mask on launch day, you need to purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC on the Nintendo eShop or redeem a code from a store. As was the case with Pokemon Sword & Shield, you need to purchase the correct version of the DLC for your game. This means that if you own Pokemon Scarlet, then you need to buy the Pokemon Scarlet version of the DLC. You can save yourself a lot of hassle by just buying the DLC via the in-game link when you boot up your Gen 9 Pokemon game.

When Does Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC Unlock In My Region?

The Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet launches on September 13, though some regions will get it earlier. This is because the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC will launch at a specific time in Japan, which means some regions could get it on September 12.

The unlock times for The Teal Mask will vary, depending on where you live in the world. These are the times that you’ll be able to unlock The Teal Mask after having purchased The Hidden Area of Treasure Zero DLC, based on your time zone:

PT (Pacific Time)- September 12, 6:00 PM

September 12, 6:00 PM CT (Central Time) – September 12, 8:00 PM

– September 12, 8:00 PM ET (East Coast Time) – September 12, 9:00 PM

September 12, 9:00 PM BST (British Summertime) – September 13, 2:00 AM

September 13, 2:00 AM CEST (Central European Summer Time) – September 13, 3:00 AM

September 13, 3:00 AM AET (Australia Eastern Time) – September 13, 11:00 AM

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Teal Mask Release Time Countdown

The release timer for The Teal Mask can be seen below:

It’s important to note that The Teal Mask DLC won’t have a pre-load! This means that when the unlock begins, you’ll have to wait for the game to finish downloading before you play the DLC, with the same being true for the upcoming The Indigo Disk DLC, which is set to launch at the end of 2023.

The Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC will fill a huge hole in the Nintendo Switch’s schedule, as the next exclusive of note is Detective Pikachu Returns. Hopefully, The Pokemon Company will stack The Teal Mask with content, as The Isle of Armor DLC for Pokemon Sword & Shield was notoriously short, leaving a lot of fans wondering whether it was worth buying the Expansion Pass, especially for its launch price.