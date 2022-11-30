Pokémon type weakness chart for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Creating a Pokémon team in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet all comes down to a Pokémon’s weaknesses and strengths. You want to make sure you keep in mind what attacks will be super effective against your team and how to best counter those if you battle against a Pokémon that uses them. This guide will cover the Pokémon type weaknesses chart for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Pokémon type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are 18 Pokémon types to keep track of while playing Scarlet and Violet. Regardless of the version, you’re playing, these types will remain the same. Also, if a Pokémon has two types, if one type takes half damage from an attack, and the other type is super effective, the Pokémon attack will do regular damage. If both Pokémon types take half damage from an attack, that Pokémon will take one-fourth of the damage. If one Pokémon type takes regular damage from an attack, and the other type is super effective, the Pokémon attack will be super effective. The worst case scenario is if a Pokémon has two types that are both super effective to an attack, and they will take four times the regular damage.

Here’s the full breakdown chart for all Pokémon type weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.