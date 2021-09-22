Pokémon Unite mobile APK and OBB download links
Nintendo players can share Pokémon Unite progress and data with mobile.
After a long wait, Pokémon Unite has finally been released for mobile devices across the world. It is a Pokémon-based MOBA game in which trainers can choose their own Pokémon to take into battle against online opponents. Players then have to collect the Aeos energy dropped by opposing Pokémon and deposit it into one of the goal zones to score points and secure a win.
Pokémon Unite is available to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively. The pre-registered players can log in to the game to claim their Pikachu Unite license and Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu for free. However, if you are encountering an error while downloading Pokémon Unite from the Google Play Store, you can use the APK and OBB files to do so.
Pokémon Unite APK and OBB download
The Pokémon Unite APK file size is around 26 MB, while the OBB file weighs approximately 155 MB. The game requires about 400 MB of free storage, and you can follow the steps listed below to download and install it on your device.
- Download the Pokémon Unite update APK and OBB files from the links mentioned above on your device.
- Locate these files and install the APK file and if you haven’t enabled the installation of apps from unknown sources, then do it by navigating to Settings > Safety and privacy > Install apps from Unknown Sources.
- After the installation of APK file, move both the OBB files to Android > OBB > com.tencent.baiyeint.
- Now open the game and log in with your account to start training your Pokémon.