Pokémon Unite mobile APK and OBB download links

After a long wait, Pokémon Unite has finally been released for mobile devices across the world. It is a Pokémon-based MOBA game in which trainers can choose their own Pokémon to take into battle against online opponents. Players then have to collect the Aeos energy dropped by opposing Pokémon and deposit it into one of the goal zones to score points and secure a win.

Pokémon Unite is available to download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices, respectively. The pre-registered players can log in to the game to claim their Pikachu Unite license and Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu for free. However, if you are encountering an error while downloading Pokémon Unite from the Google Play Store, you can use the APK and OBB files to do so.

Pokémon Unite APK and OBB download

The Pokémon Unite APK file size is around 26 MB, while the OBB file weighs approximately 155 MB. The game requires about 400 MB of free storage, and you can follow the steps listed below to download and install it on your device.