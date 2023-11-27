Power Fighting Simulator Codes (November 2023)

When it comes to fighting, there’s always someone trying to get the best performance out of their body in various anime. Power Fighting Simulator tries to encapsulate this by offering players the opportunity to reach this goal with a click of a button and some help in the form of boosts.

My experience with the Power Fighting Simulator resembled a boxing gym down the street. Everywhere you look, there’s a punching bag of sorts waiting for me to unlock several different punches and kicks to progress and get stronger. Of course, there are ways to shortcut this grind via boosts, and through some codes, I was progressing a lot faster than I initially expected. I’ll be sure to share each code I’ve found down below.

All Power Fighting Simulator GAME Codes List

2.5KLikes — Receive a Coin Boost

— Receive a Coin Boost 1KLikes — Receive for a Power Boost

— Receive for a Power Boost 500Likes — Receive for a Coin Boost

— Receive for a Coin Boost gamingdan — Receive for a Coin Boost

— Receive for a Coin Boost coldbe — Receive for a Luck Boost

How To Redeem Codes in Power Fighting Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Power Fighting Simulator.

Launch Power Fighting Simulator on your device. On the left side of the screen, click the Shop button. When the Shop screen opens, click the codes button on the bottom right corner. Enter working codes into the Enter Code Here text box. Click on the redeem code button to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Power Fighting Simulator Codes

For those interested in more Power Fighting Simulator codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, Top G Studios, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. Another great way to get more codes is from the Top G Studios official Discord. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free boosts on YouTube as well.

Why Are My Power Fighting Simulator Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Power Fighting Simulator?

Power Fighting Simulator is a combat-clicker game set in the Roblox universe. The game allows players to continuously punch and kick by clicking the left mouse button. You get stronger by dueling and defeating punching bags, which have a set number of clicks you must meet to level up. When I played, I noticed that there was no limit to how much I could click as long as I didn’t tire out, but I did use these codes to get more boosts as I tend to play many games on Roblox. If you’re a fan of clicking fast, I think that you’ll enjoy Power Fighting Simulator.