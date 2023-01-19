Best Landing And Loot Locations, Drop Locations In Vikendi | PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Vikendi map is vast and finding the best loot locations can be tiring. Loots are very important in any battle royale game as they will dictate whether you’ll survive or die so deciding where to land is one of the most important aspects of the game. As for Vikendi, we compiled the top places to land so you’ll have a higher chance of surviving and getting that Chicken Dinner. In this guide, we bring you the best loot locations.

1. Castle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Castle is located in the south of Podvosto and it is an important location to search, it is very easy to identify because it is situated on an island. If you’re the type of player who wants to loot first before going to a gunfight then this area is not for you. This is one of the most active landing spots on the map and you will barely land here without company so you better prepare yourselves because as soon as the other players get their gears on, this place will be lit.

2. Cosmodrome

Screenshot by Gamepur

Towards the East, after crossing the bridge if you are walking from Zabava you will reach Cosmodrome. This area is pretty big and offers a lot of loot. The only catch is that the loot in this area is scattered so you really have to run around and get all of them. If you want to land in a safer but more abundant item area, Cosmodrome is the right place for you.

3. Dobro Mesto

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are heading west then Dobro Mesto should be your first choice to land, this place has a lot of houses you can explore to get the best loot in Vikendi. Land near the fountain and explore the houses on its right. A lot of loot is inside the houses, you will get Vest, Shotguns, Rifles, etc. Buildings marked with a red arrow on the map are important to look at first. The second arrow in the above image takes you to the upper floor of the big building where a lot of loot has scattered on the floor and in racks. Keep this a priority if you land in this region.

4. Goroka

Screenshot by Gamepur

Goroka is one of the major towns in Vikendi. This place is one of the best landing spots if you’re an aggressive player. This spot however is unlike any other major drop spot on this map because terrain plays an important role here. Goroka got some high terrains so whoever controls the higher part of the town, gets the kills.