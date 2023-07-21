Punch Club 2: Fast Forward – How to Unlock the Starting Schools

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward is the long-awaited sequel to the 2016 management sim. While the core of Punch Club’s systems remain the same, Punch Club 2 adds some depth by tying different fighting schools into various jobs you work throughout the game.

This guide will cover where those jobs are located, when you can work these jobs, and how to unlock additional upgrade trees later in the game.

How to Unlock Arrrkido: The Stamina School

Arrrkido is the school you should focus on if you want your primary stat to be Stamina. This will allow you to use moves with a much higher stamina cost than other fighters. To be accepted, you need to take a job with Bobo at his Silme Farm, which is located to the south of the map. This job is only available during the day between 08:00 and 20:00. Once you do enough shifts, a green arrow will appear, and when you push it, you will be offered a “promotion”, and you will immediately go into a fight, so make sure your health and energy are topped up.

How to Unlock Somba: The Strength School

Somba is the school you should focus on if you want to build Strength. Having high strength will force you to have less stamina, but the attacks you do use will hit like a truck. To get into the Somba school, you need to go to the Robofactory Junkyard next to Apu’s Shop at night and work between 20:00 and 08:00.

How to Unlock Taekwond-Yo: The Agility School

Taekwon-Yo is the name of the school you should focus on if you want to focus on Agility. Agility affects your base dodge chance and also influences how many actions you can take; more agility means bigger combo attacks. In order to unlock this school, you need to take a job at Club Street, which is located in the north of the map and is open from 19:00 to 07:00.

How to unlock more abilities in Punch Club 2: Fast Forward

In order to unlock more abilities in Punch Club 2, you need to unlock a Path. A path is a skill tree entirely dedicated to a specific stat. In order to unlock these, you need to get the stat of your choice up to level 12. You also need to make sure you have enough Good Person Points to purchase the ability. While Punch Club 2 allows you to get all these stats up at the same time, we want to recommend that you hyper-focus on one stat and make a loadout that suits that stat.