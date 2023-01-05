How To Make Money Fast In Red Dead Online | 5 Best Ways

Red Dead Online is an attempt to replicate the success of Grand Theft Auto Online, with the critical difference being that it is set in the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. Like its predecessor, earning money is the primary goal of success in the game. Here are the five best ways to make money in Red Dead Online:

1. Story Missions

Believe it or not, Red Dead Online still has a complete story mission, unlike Grand Theft Auto Online. There are ten story missions, and four more will unlock (a total of 14 missions) once you have restored your reputation to a good level. This method is best used by beginners new to the world of Red Dead Online and is one of the safest options.

2. Become a Trader

Image via Rockstar Games

The best specialist role in Red Dead Redemption Online is the trader. As a trader, you prioritize hunting animals, harvesting their materials, and selling them through delivery missions. Gaining more money will allow you to invest in larger businesses, which makes your wallet thicker, like in real life. Alligators are the best animals to hunt due to their abundance in swamps and the price of their materials.

3. Participate in Treasure Hunts

Image via Rockstar Games

Every five levels, the game will reward you with a treasure map. You can use this treasure map to find a hidden treasure and reap its content. Looting dead bodies also can give you a treasure map, although it is sporadic.

Treasure Hunts are simple and usually safe, even for beginners. However, the biggest downside is obtaining a treasure map is very hard. You might see a lot come by if you’re a beginner, but once you’re in the upper echelon of the player base, you’ll find it much more difficult to find one.

4. Moonshine keeps your pocket full of shiny coins

Image via Rockstar Games

This method is better for late-game players with an excellent stack of money, gold, and a complete equipment set. The moonshine shack produces moonshine in about 48 minutes if you have a stock of supplies available. You must either wait for the production to finish or try to do some daily quests.

After the production, you must deliver the moonshine and sell it for a reasonable amount. Be wary, as gangs may try to intercept your delivery, netting you a considerable loss in terms of time and money.

5. Dailies and Free Roam Events

Image via Rockstar Games

You should consider doing these events as soon as you log in to Red Dead Online. These missions are straightforward and will give you a decent amount of money. You get a new set of dailies every day, so you’ll never run out of things to do upon logging in.

On the other hand, free-roam events can be various activities ranging from PVP to single-player missions. It may seem intimidating at first, but trust us, it’s a lot of fun to participate in these events. Some of these missions are similar to the Strangers and Freaks in Grand Theft Auto V.

Don’t forget to read our Red Dead Redemption 2 Wiki guide, a massive index of many guides and tips on the game.