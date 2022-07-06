Red Dead Redemption 2 Cougar Locations | Map Locations And Loot
Don’t try to pet these kittens.
The cougar hunt and the associated ‘6th Master Hunter Challenge’ are considered to be some of the most challenging and rewarding hunts in Red Dead Redemption 2. These beautiful, graceful animals (fun fact: they’re also known as pumas and mountain lions) are not to be trifled with and are able to kill oblivious players very quickly due to their speed and high damage.
The best weapons to hunt cougars with are either a rifle or a bow with poison arrows. These weapons are also the best way to obtain the Perfect Cougar Pelt. They sit at the top of their food chain, with only rare altercations with bears and wolves over food and territory.
Cougar Loot
Cougars in Red Dead Redemption 2 have a few distinct materials as loot. When skinned they produce Cougar fur, Big Game Meat, Cougar Fang, and Cougar Carcass. If a cougar has been hunted with either a rifle or a bow, there is also a small chance that it can be skinned for the Perfect Cougar Pelt.
Cougar Locations
Cougars most densely populate the southwestern region of New Austin. A smaller number can also be found within Big Valley, as well as north of Roanoke Ridge.
More precisely, the locations most likely to find a cougar are:
- Big Valley
- The area in and around Black Bone Forest, before the road northwest from Owanjila
- The fields of lavender north of Vetter’s Echo
- Cholla Springs
- Gaptooth Ridge
- South of Rathskeller Fork
- West of Tumbleweed
- Lemoyne
- The area close to Old Harry Fen and Catfish Jackson’s
- Rio Bravo
- Between Benedict Point and Plainview
- Roanoke Ridge
- Beaver Hollow
- Roanoke Valley
- Brandywine Drop, in the upriver forest on both sides
- Manito Glade
- East of Black Balsam Rise
- Kamassa River Falls, near the state border on both sides of the pond
- The Heartlands (random only)
- Tall Trees
- Cochinay