Red Dead Redemption 2 Cougar Locations | Map Locations And Loot

The cougar hunt and the associated ‘6th Master Hunter Challenge’ are considered to be some of the most challenging and rewarding hunts in Red Dead Redemption 2. These beautiful, graceful animals (fun fact: they’re also known as pumas and mountain lions) are not to be trifled with and are able to kill oblivious players very quickly due to their speed and high damage.

The best weapons to hunt cougars with are either a rifle or a bow with poison arrows. These weapons are also the best way to obtain the Perfect Cougar Pelt. They sit at the top of their food chain, with only rare altercations with bears and wolves over food and territory.

Cougar Loot

Cougars in Red Dead Redemption 2 have a few distinct materials as loot. When skinned they produce Cougar fur, Big Game Meat, Cougar Fang, and Cougar Carcass. If a cougar has been hunted with either a rifle or a bow, there is also a small chance that it can be skinned for the Perfect Cougar Pelt.

Cougar Locations

Cougars most densely populate the southwestern region of New Austin. A smaller number can also be found within Big Valley, as well as north of Roanoke Ridge.

More precisely, the locations most likely to find a cougar are: