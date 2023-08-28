Red Dead Redemption 2: Yarrow Location in RDR2

In the captivating realm of Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), where cowboys and outlaws reign supreme, you’ll also have to accumulate various herbs to help in progression. One of these is the Yarrow, which is required for crafting various potions and completing a specific quest. Needless to say, this unassuming plant, with its delicate petals and feathery leaves, holds a special place in the game. Hence, if you are looking to farm the Yarrow in the game, we have the locations listed below.

Where to find Yarrow in RDR2

While traversing the landscapes of RDR2, pausing to pick Yarrow not only adds to your arsenal of resources but also allows you to momentarily step into the shoes of an adventurer in a bygone era. The world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is vast, with lots to explore, and Yarrow is just one of the many elements that make the game much more than just a gunslinging title.

Yarrow plants can generally be found in grasslands or forest areas of the game. The plant has red flowers sprouting, so it shouldn’t be hard to spot. Some of these locations where you can find Yarrow include Big Valley, Cumberland Forest, Heartlands, and Scarlett Meadows. That said, the exact areas of the plant are marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yarrow can be consumed directly to replenish Health Core or crafted into various medicines. Players can also gather yarrow and other herbs to create potent tonics, elixirs, and remedies that provide multiple benefits. These concoctions boost health, stamina, or Dead Eye abilities, granting players a competitive edge during their escapades in the rugged landscapes.

As you progress in the game, you’ll come across the Herbalist challenges, out of which one requires you to collect six Yarrows. It is a fairly simple task, and by going to the locations marked on the map, you should be able to complete it in no time. Once done, you’ll get the Herbalist Off-Hand Holster item, part of the Herbalist equipment set.