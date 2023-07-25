Remnant 2: How to Solve Clock Puzzle in Lemark District

You’ll encounter several puzzles and riddles in Remnant 2, each of the biomes containing unique secrets that you have to track down. Solving these puzzles are a requirement for unlocking many of the main story quests, and others reward you with unique pieces of loot and items. One of the trickier puzzles to complete is a Clock Puzzle that you can find while in the Lemark District.

The Lemark District is a location you can find while exploring the Losomn biome, and there’s a room full of clocks close to the end of it. For this clock puzzle, you need to align the hands in the correct way to open it up and reveal the reward within. The answer to this riddle is a little out of the way, but it’s not too far from you. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve Lemark District’s Clock Puzzle in Remnant 2.

What Is The Lemark District Clock Puzzle Solution in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first find the Clock Puzzle while exploring the Lemark District, the clock at the center of the room will have both hands straight at the top. You can try opening it up, but the clock won’t open until you have them in the proper place. You’ll need to explore the room and figure out what it asked you in Remannt 2. For me, I was able to read a nearby piece of paper and figure out where I needed to go next.

The note inside the same note is relatively short compared to other riddle notes offered in other parts of Remnant 2. Most of it is fluff, but look down at the bottom of the note, which references that the reader should, “Check the house clock. But know that old bird won’t just open for anyone. Look to the tower, girl. You’ll know what to do.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

This information shares that if you want to open the Clock, check out the clock tower in the large district of the village. You will need to make your way to the Brocwithe Quarter, which should be the one you came from, to enter the Lemark District in Remnant. Look to the skies, and try to find the clock tower, and it might take some time to locate it. Unfortunately, the clock tower is far away, and you may need to use a sniper rifle scope to read it correctly.

The correct time that should be on the clock is “10:17.” Unlike a real-world clock in Remnant 2, there are only eight dots on the clock, and you want to move it to dot on the upper left side, technically the eighth one, and the other hand should be at the “17” minute mark, on the right side of the clock.

After reaching this spot, you can open up the clock and find the Clockwork Pinion quest item in Remnant 2.