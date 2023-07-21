Remnant 2: How to Unlock The Secondary Archetype Engram

The first Archetype you pick at the start of Remnant 2 won’t be the only one you find, and your character can have two at the same time. They can only do this by unlocking a Secondary Archetype Engram, which allows you to possess two Archetypes simultaneously on a single character, gaining bonuses from each choice.

There is a specific way this happens. You won’t be able to bypass it, and if you’re going out of your way to unlock the secondary Archetype, we can help make it much faster for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Secondary Archetype Engram in Remnant 2.

How to Get a Second Archetype in Remnant 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Secondary Archetype only becomes available on your Remannt 2 character when two conditions are met: you have found at least 10 Traits while exploring any of your worlds and have unlocked them on your character, and you have found a secondary archetype item. These items are specific materials you can locate by purchasing them from vendors or by completing unique tasks in Remnant 2.

The Secondary Archetype Engram will appear on the Archetype page on your Remnant 2 character sheet. You can now add any of the Archetype items you’ve locked on your run and swap them. You can also swap out your main Archetype for any of the items you’ve found, completely changing your character if you want to try something new without rerolling a character.

It is important to note that some of the more unique Archetypes are extremely difficult to find. Not all of them are straightforward, and they may not appear immediately. However, if you want to unlock a Secondary Archetype Engram faster than finding a unique one, head over to Ward 13 in Remnant 2, speak with Brabus to unlock the Hunter, or talk with Dr. Norah to unlock the Field Medic. These are the two easier ones to unlock, which should give you an advantage earlier in the game.

I found it better to unlock at least one other Archetype as quickly as possible to make exploring many of my Remnant 2 worlds easier. It was not a requirement, but on my second playthrough, things began to stack up and become much more difficult to handle. Plus, I found much better loot as I continued to explore the game, which is always a good reason to grab a second class. I enjoyed my time playing as a Gunslinger and Field Medic.