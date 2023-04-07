Resident Evil 4 Remake: All Microtransactions Explained

With the arrival of Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode, you’ll have the chance to test your skills on several maps as several characters, taking down a massive horde of enemies in a short amount of time. Alongside the release of the Mercenaries mode were some additional microtransactions, which will appear in the main story game.

These Microtransactions are tied to the Weapon Exclusive Upgrades you can receive from the Merchant. These are the weapon exclusive upgrades you can grab from the Merchant, unlocking it at any time, and it will be free of charge after you make this purchase. Here’s what you need to know about all Microtransactions added to the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How every Microtransaction works in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image via Capcom

There are eight different Microtransactions you can purchase, with six unique choices and two bundles of those choices, giving players a chance to buy them all for a discounted price. When you purchase any of these items, they will be available in the main story of Resident Evil 4 Remake, and you turn them into the Merchant at any time.

These purchases are a good way to secure the more challenging upgrades you find in Resident Evil 4, but they are not required to play or complete the game. For those who are attempting to complete the game on Professional and earn the S+ ranking, these might be extremely helpful to ensure you reach that point.

Here’s the breakdown of every Exclusive Weapon Ticket you can purchase in Resident Evil 4 Remake and how much they cost.