Resident Evil 4 Remake preorder guide – editions, bonuses, and more

If you are a Resident Evil fan, you’re probably clamoring to get your hands on the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake. This game is set to release on March 24, 2023, though pre-orders became available on October 20, 2022, following the Resident Evil Showcase. There are a couple of different editions available for pre-order, so before jumping the gun, here are all of your options.

What editions are available to pre-order for the RE4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 will be available to players on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The PS4 version of the game can be upgraded to a PS5 digital version with no additional charge. Players who purchase the game on the PlayStation store will also receive an additional RE4 mini soundtrack. Here are each of the editions available for pre-order.

Standard Edition

Image via Capcom

The Standard Edition of Resident Evil 4 doesn’t quite leave fans high and dry. If you pre-order this version, you will be given these in-game items: a golden Attaché Case and a Handgun Ammo charm.

Deluxe Edition

Image via Capcom

The Deluxe Edition is set to include the base game and an extra DLC pack containing an assortment of costumes, exclusive weapons, a Treasure Map expansion, a sunglasses accessory item, and allows players to revert back to the original game’s soundtrack. Fans who pre-order this edition will also receive all of the content provided in the Standard Edition, as well as a classic Attaché Case and a Green Herb charm.

Collector’s Edition

Image via Capcom

The Collector’s Edition of Resident Evil 4 will include all of the contents of the Deluxe Edition as well as a box containing a Leon figure, special map, artbook, digital soundtrack, steelbook case, and an extra DLC pack.

What can we expect from the RE4 Remake?

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is said to remain true to the original game, though it adds some new mechanics and a much-needed graphic update. One of those new mechanics includes more diversity in the attacks of Leon’s foes, but Leon himself gets some new moves with a newly added parry ability. Other aspects of the game such as survival mechanics and resource management are set to remain the same as the original game. Though the Merchant will return to RE4, players will now have the ability to trade rare gems collected throughout the game for special items.