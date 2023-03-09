Revelation Mobile Redeem Codes (March 2023)

Delve into a different world in an engaging mobile MMO RPG game Revelation Mobile. You can explore the vast setting and solve quests while defeating enemies, allowing you to level up your character to increase your power. Or settle down in a town and practice your skills as a Chef, Dancer, or even a Stylist. The possibilities are endless and it is up to you to forge your path.

To help you with that, you can always use codes to redeem them for free rewards. These can help you progress your character quicker or help you find new boosts in the Store. In this guide, we will gather all active and expired codes for Revelation Mobile.

Related: Girls Connect: Idle RPG codes

All Revelation Mobile codes list

Revelation Mobile codes (Working)

These are all the working codes for Revelation Mobile.

There are currently no working codes for Revelation Mobile.

Revelation Mobile codes (Expired)

These are all expired codes for Revelation Mobile.

There are currently no expired codes for Revelation Mobile.

How to redeem codes in Revelation Mobile

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Revelation Mobile.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Open the Revelation Mobile website on your device and log in with your registered account. Click on your Gift Code button on the right side of the screen. Alternatively, you can follow this link to go directly to the Gift Code page. Select the Reward tab and confirm your registration method if prompted Select your server and your character from the dropdown menus. Copy and paste or enter the working code into the Adventure Code text box. Enter the captcha verification code. Press the golden Redeem button to redeem your free code and get the reward via in-game mail on your selected character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find more Revelation Mobile codes

The best way to get more codes for Revelation Mobile is to regularly check back to this article. Besides that, you should also follow the game’s social media accounts, such as the Revelation Mobile Facebook page or the Revelation Mobile YouTube channel. It’s possible to find new codes early through these links, as well as keep track of news and updates about the game.

Why are my Revelation Mobile codes not working?

It’s possible that some of the codes that you have entered might not work for several reasons. Firstly, always check that you have entered the code exactly as it was listed, with no extra characters or spaces. Remember that all codes are case-sensitive as well. The best way to avoid typos is to simply copy and paste the code from our list. Codes are normally one-use only, so you won’t be able to redeem code rewards more than once. And lastly, some codes are available for a limited time, so they might have expired by the time you attempt to redeem them.

What kind of game is Revelation Mobile?

Revelation Mobile is a mobile MMO RPG game in which you can create a character in one of five distinct classes and explore the magical world around you. You will set off on a journey of adventure and solve quests, fight enemies, and meet many other characters. Over time, you can join up with other players to take on some of the more difficult content in the game, while progressing your character through leveling and collecting stronger gear and items.