Reverse: 1999 Version 1.1 The Theft of the Rimet Cup Event Guide

Reverse: 1999’s first event is underway, inviting players to explore a wealth of new content in Version 1.1: Phase One. This update adds a new event story, The Theft of the Rimet Cup, and so much more with smaller events, a new character, and exclusive banners.

In Reverse: 1999, players battle across time solving mysteries as they go. There are plenty of puzzles and RPG battles to work through, and now there’s a time-limited event for everyone to sink their teeth into. Version 1.1: Phase One is focused on a single new story event with a few other missions for players to engage with around it. All of which add to the rich story and lore that’s already been established in the base game.

When is the Start and End Date of The Theft of the Rimet Cup in Reverse: 1999

The Theft of the Rimet Cup event in Reverse: 1999 starts at 8:59 PM PT/04:59 AM GMT on November 9, 2023, and ends at the same time on December 4, 2023. Players will be able to start all of the missions that are part of this event during this time, but all the content will be gone as soon as the end date rolls around.

During this event, players will get to experience a thrilling new story revolving around the thief, Melania. It looks like an interesting story that revolves around the romanticized idea of the master thief who preys on whichever city they feel like visiting next.

The event also adds new cosmetic items for fan-favorite characters Centurion and Regulus. These may be the main focus for some players if they’ve been dying to dress these two up. A new Wilderness Pack called Where Fog Remains and rate-up Banners for Druvis III will also be available for the event’s duration.

How to Get Clear Drops and Puppy Coins in Reverse: 1999

Players will earn Clear Drops and Puppy Coins by completing Event Stages during The Theft of the Rimet cup event in Reverse: 1999. These currencies are exclusive to events and can’t be earned any other way, so players will need to make the most of them once they pick them up.

What to do With Clear Drops and Puppy Coins in Reverse: 1999

Players use Clear Drops and Puppy Coins to purchase event-exclusive items from The Theft of the Rimet Cup store in Reverse: 1999. they can be exchanged for incredible cosmetics or amazing items such as the 6 Star Psychube-Luxurious Leisure, Unilog, Advanced Insight Materials, and much more.

How to Start The Theft of the Rimet Cup in Reverse: 1999

To start The Theft of the Rimet Cup event in Reverse: 1999, players must finish the base game’s main story “In Our Time”. Most players report a completion rtime of 11 hours for the main story, so there’s plenty of time to get through it and start the event even if players haven’t started the base game yet.

How to Start the Melania Thief of Thieves Character Story Event in Reverse: 1999

Players must have Melania in their party and use her over time to unlock the chance to start and complete the Melania Thief of Thieves Character Story Event in Reverse: 1999. It’s possible to pick her up through the Pop Is Everything Rate Up or Permanent Arcanist Summon Pools.

How to Start the Bio of the Great Thief in Reverse: 1999

The Bio of the Great Thief is an event story in Reverse: 1999 that players can start after completing the base game’s story, “In Our Time”. The event story will only be live during The Theft of the Rimet Cup event, so players will need to act fast if they want to participate and claim the rewards on offer.