Rider Blox Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Rider Blox is a popular Roblox game inspired by the Kamen Rider series, a Japanese live-action tokusatsu franchise. Players take on the role of a Masked Rider and fight against various enemies to protect the world. If you plan to try it out, we’ll let you know about the Rider Blox Trello link and Discord server. This will help you learn the mechanics of the game.

What is the Rider Blox Trello Link?

Here’s the Rider Blox Trello link. We successfully opened the board using this link on August 22, so you should have no problem accessing it too.

What’s on the Rider Blox Trello Board?

When you first visit the Rider Blox Trello board, you’ll notice that its creators have organized all the information into different columns. This is done to make sure the readers don’t have any issues navigating through the information.

In the first column, the creators have placed general information, such as what the game is all about, rider types, FAQs, level-up guides, and more. On the right side of it, you’ll find columns with information about events, enemies, quests, bosses, riders, resources, and much more. If there’s anything important in the game, you’ll find it on this board.

While this board is in English, you can also visit the Rider Blox Thai Trello board, Rider Blox Vietnamese Trello board, and Rider Blox Chinese Trello board. This way, people from different countries can benefit from the content on the board.

Rider Blox Discord Server

Here is the link you can use to join the Rider Blox Discord server. There are only around 9,900 players on the Discord server, but you’ll find around 2,000 players online all the time. So, you’ll have plenty of people to discuss Rider Blox with. Also, if there is something you are confused about in the game, you can simply ask any of the members for help.

That’s all you need to know about the Rider Blox Trello. If you’re interested in joining more trello boards, I recommend checking our Meme Sea, All-Star Defense, and Soul Cultivation.

