Riders Republic beginners guide – Tips and tricks for new players

Riders Republic is a vast game filled with activities for you to complete. Not only is there a map that’s packed with events, but there are also challenges and a multiplayer mode for you to master as well. At the start, it can feel quite daunting. That’s why we’ve put together this beginner guide with some tips and tricks to help out any new players in the game.

Get through the tutorial as fast as possible

Screenshot by Gamepur

The tutorial is essential to learning the basics in Riders Republic, but it feels as though it goes on for too long. Try to get through it as fast as you can, and don’t get distracted by exploring or examining other features in the game too closely. The sooner the tutorial is complete, the sooner you can build your career.

Explore, explore, explore

Screenshot by Gamepur

While you might want to spend all of your time in races or completing stunts, the world of Riders Republic can be far more rewarding, at least when you first start the game. There are Landmarks and Relics to find, each of which awards you a Star when encountering them. Some even give you new Funkies, which are essential for completing Shackdaddy Challenges.

Try out a Mass Event

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mass Events will occasionally trigger while you’re playing Riders Republic. If you see one, head over to it and try it out. These events are the biggest in the game, with 64 players battling it out for first place. You can earn six Stars from a Mass Event without much effort. All you need to do is finish in the top 40 across all three rounds. It’s the perfect way to boost your Star collection early and unlock more progression tiers.

Master Manual Landing

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two types of landing modes in the game: Auto Landing and Manual Landing. You’ll need to get to grips with Manual Landing if you want to earn the most points from tricks. It’s better to turn it on from the start and try to master it as you go. Keep persevering and explore the training area in Riders Ridge to get more acquainted with it. At some point, everything will click, and you’ll be able to land any trick, no matter how complex.

Complete Shackdaddy Challenges and Sponsor Contracts

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shackdaddy Challenges and Sponsor Contracts are additional missions that you can acquire by either purchasing them from the Shackdaddy vendor or by unlocking and equipping new Sponsors. These goals require you to do things like finish specific event types, earn points, or use Funkies. Completing them awards you more Stars and Bucks, which you need to help boost your career. Start paying attention to these as soon as you unlock them, and you’ll advance much faster than other players who ignore them.

Test out some multiplayer events

Screenshot by Gamepur

Multiplayer is an arm of Riders Republic that you probably won’t touch for a while. It’s where you can take on large events against dozens of other players. There’s an entire progression system linked to weekly ranks and overall Divisions to explore, but it’s a lot to take on if you’ve just started the game. So instead, try out each multiplayer game mode and see which one you like best. You’ll earn Stars from whatever you do, and you should end up having some fun.