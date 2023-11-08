Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm – Release Date, Details, & Trailers

Gearbox Publishing has announced another Risk of Rain 2 DLC expansion, and it’s called Seekers of the Storm, bringing with it a good chunk of upcoming content for players. The announcement arrives on the same day as the release of Risk of Rain Returns, a remake of the original game.

Similar to the previous expansion in Risk of Rain 2, there will be a handful of updated challenges, new biomes, secrets, and Survivors for players to unlock as they play the game. Although it’s been formally announced, the details are sparse, but we’re gradually learning more. Here’s what you need to know about Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm, every trailer, and the upcoming release date.

Unfortunately, at the time of the official announcement, we do not have a release date for Seekers of the Storm. If we line it up with the previous Risk of Rain 2 DLC announcements, namely Survivors of the Void, Gearbox Publishing shared they were working on it in November 2021, and it was later released in March 2022. Given this timeline, we can expect it to be released in five months or potentially sooner. However, we do not have a formal release date at this time, and only a name.

I expect Risk of Rain 2’s Seekers of the Storm expansion to arrive on PC in a similar format. You’ll likely be able to pick it up on the Steam and Epic Games stores first, and a console release wave will follow after this.

Everything We Know About Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm

Seekers of the Storm is Risk of Rain 2’s second expansion. Several new items will come to the game, and it introduces The False Son, an antagonist created by the Lemurians, which Mithrix’s Beads of Fealty has corrupted. Compared to previous entries, a massive difference with this game is introducing a stage with a Day and Night cycle, which will have different gameplay mechanics based on these changes.

All Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm Trailers

We have two trailers for Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm. The first trailer features the announcement trailer for Seekers of the Storm.

The second one is the developer’s thoughts video for the Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm, which dives into the upcoming expansion with a few more thoughts on how the team created it.