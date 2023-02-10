Roblox +1 Block Every Second Codes (February 2023)

Roblox +1 Block Every Second is a game where players build the tallest towers the world has ever seen by just waiting a few seconds. You can make your tower get even bigger, however, with a bit of help from the developers.

Building a high tower in this game can take a very long time without some help. So, here are all the codes you can use in Roblox +1 Block Every Second that will help you make a tower to another planet in seconds.

All Roblox +1 Block Every Second Codes List

Roblox +1 Block Every Second Codes (Working)

release — Reward: 100 blocks

— Reward: 100 blocks alien — Reward: Alien Pet

— Reward: Alien Pet visit1.5m — Reward: 1.5k blocks

Roblox +1 Block Every Second Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox +1 Block Every Second as of now.

How to redeem codes in Roblox +1 Block Every Second

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox +1 Block Every Second codes:

Launch Roblox +1 Block Every Second on your device. Press the “Codes” button on the left side of the screen, shown in the image above with an arrow. Press on the space where “Enter Code Here” is written. Paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Redeem” button.

How can you get more Roblox +1 Block Every Second codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox +1 Block Every Second codes. You can join the game’s official Discord server, and check the “codes” channel there. Players can also find some of the codes for the game on the developers’ official Twitter page. Or, you can also just come back here from time to time, since we will keep this list updated as well.

Why are my Roblox +1 Block Every Second codes not working?

Your Roblox +1 Block Every Second codes aren’t performing for two reasons. The most likely cause of this is that you entered the codes incorrectly. After copying the codes from our website into Roblox, be careful not to leave any blank spaces after them. Also, be sure the code you’re entering isn’t in the “expired” category.

How to get more Blocks in Roblox +1 Block Every Second

If you want to build a higher tower faster in Roblox +1 Block Every Second you will need a lot of blocks. Though your blocks increase every second, you can increase your block gain by getting pets. Pets will increase your block-per-click ratio by a lot. Make sure to also look for interesting things hidden around the map. Most of them can be found at incredible heights, using your tower, but there is also a man running around with a crate at the starting area.

If you also want to make a lot of blocks and don’t want to click the screen a million times, you can get an auto clicker and let it bring you a lot of blocks as you do something else. Remember to use the Rebirth mechanic as often as possible, since that will also increase your passive block per second gain.

What is Roblox +1 Block Every Second?

Roblox +1 Block Every Second is an idle game where you build a tower that can reach the stars. Every second your tower gains one block, and this ratio can increase if you restart your tower using the Rebirth mechanic. You can also collect pets, which will allow you to build blocks faster by clicking the screen.