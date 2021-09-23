Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes (September 2021)

Anime Artifacts Simulator is a game developed by Alan International Studio and is available on the Roblox platform. As the name suggests, it is a simulation game where players venture into different anime worlds and battle their way to the top. Players looking for an easier time in the game can use the below-mentioned codes to claim free rewards.

Working Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes

Here are all the active codes for Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes:

100Like- Claim 1,000 Gold

Claim 1,000 Gold artifacts- Claim 2,000 Gold

Expired Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes

There are currently no expired Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes

To redeem code in Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes, just head over to Sword Town and interact with the transparent box that has a Code icon on top of it. Once you find it, enter the code and claim the free corresponding reward.

How to get more Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator codes

Interested players can join the Roblox Anime Artifacts Simulator’s Discord channel to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.