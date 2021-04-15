10 best Roblox games for kids

Searching for free-to-play games for children can be a tough task nowadays. Many mobile games are chuck full of microtransactions and may even expose your child to obscene violence. Downloading Roblox on either Xbox, PC, or mobile will certainly avoid most of these worries, as it presents many light-hearted games that are both engaging and safe to play. Here are some of the best we think are most fitting for youngsters.

Adopt Me!

So much for saving the best for last, as Adopt Me! is quite literally the most popular game on Roblox. With over 14.5 billion visits, the world of Adopt Me! lets players design the interior of homes and take care of a wide selection of pets. Fulfilling objectives in both of these activities nets players virtual currency, allowing them to purchase even more decor and pets. A vicious cycle that will keep any child entertained.

Epic Minigames

Epic Minigames is something Roblox’s take on Mario Party, with over 100 competitive games for little ones to enjoy. Most of these deal with players having to stay on moving obstacles to be the last standing. Each is wholesome and can reward winners with new clothes and accessories.

Hide and Seek Extreme

If you don’t have time to play Hide and Seek with your children, this is a great substitute. Hide and Seek Extreme isn’t as extreme as it sounds but allows for great fun when hiding from another player on one of the many gigantic, well-designed maps.

Islands

Islands is very much inspired by Animal Crossing, as players can create islands and profit from all of its marketable opportunities. Children will find it easy to build homes and farms to see their bank account grow – a great first lesson in economics. Friends can also join in on the simplistic business venture to help grow the island town.

Theme Park Tycoon 2

Theme Park Tycoon 2 is all about letting the imagination run wild. Players will get to build their own theme park, setting up their own rides, concession stands, and other amenities. As a game, it will help kids to understand spatial relations, simple engineering problems, and more.

Royale High

We’ve all had bad memories of high school, but it’s better not to tell kids how horrifying it can be. Royale High is the best tool for deception. The game is a school simulator where avatars enroll and complete “homework” (or rather, mini-games) that gift them cosmetics and in-game coins.

Super Hero Tycoon

If the Marvel films have made an impact on your child, then it’s best to introduce them to Super Hero Tycoon. The game allows users to purchase one of an assortment of familiar characters from the Marvel and DC universes to fight other heroes. It offers a lot of replayability, as beating others means more in-game money to unlock more characters.

Jailbreak

Jailbreak is, in a way, GTA for kids. In an open-world game of cops and robbers, players need to decide if they want to be on the side of the criminals or the cops. The game will teach teamwork and organization, as the only way to really succeed is with friends. While there is some violence here, it lacks any graphical nature that would worry parents.

Welcome to Bloxburg

The town of Bloxburg needs more citizens, and it’s certainly worthy of at least a tour. In Bloxburg, avatars will be tasked with getting jobs to support their home-building habits. It should also be mentioned that home designing is an in-depth and enjoyable feature that provides limitless possibilities.

Roblox Studio

While not technically a game, Roblox Studio is how all other Roblox games are made. Kids who show an interest in how games are made should have a lot of fun with it, and the internet is filled with helpful tutorials to assist them in understanding what they might want to do. By fostering a child’s interest in this area, parents and guardians could be setting them on a path for a successful career in the game’s industry in dozens of different areas.