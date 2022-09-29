Roblox Anime Power Tycoon codes (September 2022)

Roblox has many Tycoon games, where you need to grow and become the most successful, but things change with Roblox Anime Power Tycoon. The game is a masterpiece as it combines the elements of tycoon games and fighting, making it a great anime game. In the game, you need to become the most successful entrepreneur and fight other players to stay on top. It can be daunting, especially for beginners, but some codes help you kickstart the game. This guide has all the working codes for Roblox Anime Power Tycoon.

All working codes for Roblox Anime Power Tycoon

Mega Funny Games keeps Roblox Anime Power Tycoon updated, and with a recent update, it added new working codes on top of the ones already working. The codes are great as they practically help you in the game. Additionally, with newer updates and milestones, the developers will add new working codes for the game. Redeeming the codes grants you different amounts of cash that you can spend in the game. Here is the list of all working codes in Roblox Anime Power Tycoon as of this month.

RELEASE : Redeem this code to get 5,000 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 5,000 cash. ANIMEPOWER : Redeem this code to get 2,500 cash.

: Redeem this code to get 2,500 cash. UPDATE7: Redeem this code to get 10,000 cash.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Power Tycoon

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have trouble redeeming the codes in Roblox Anime Power Tycoon, follow the steps below to do it easily.

Launch Roblox Anime Power Tycoon on your device.

On the main screen, click on the ABC button.

A pop-up to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working codes in the pop-up and redeem them to get the rewards,

All expired codes for Roblox Anime Power Tycoon

Roblox Anime Tycoon receives updates often, meaning new codes are added, and some old ones expire. Here is the list of all expired codes for Roblox Anime Power Tycoon as of now.