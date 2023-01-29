Roblox Anime Showdown codes (January 2023)

Anime Showdown lets players jump into a world heavily inspired by several fan-favorite shows and manga, pitting their strength and skill against each other to see who can come out on top. Sorted into two teams, players must use both stealth and strength to make sure their team emerges victorious.

There are many other anime Roblox games out there, so the team behind Anime Showdown has released codes to help attract players to their game instead. These codes offer free coins and gems, which can be used to purchase cosmetics and new powers from the shop.

All Anime Showdown codes

Anime Showdown codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Anime Showdown.

SORRY4SHUTDOWN2 — Reward: 1k Coins and 1k Gems (NEW)

— Reward: 1k Coins and 1k Gems 10K! — Reward: 1k Coins and 1k Gems

— Reward: 1k Coins and 1k Gems RELEASE — Reward: 10.5k Coins and 1k Gems

Anime Showdown Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Anime Showdown.

How to redeem codes in Anime Showdown

The developers of Anime Showdown have used a slightly unusual system for their codes, so it might not be immediately obvious how to redeem them. You’ll need to follow these simple steps:

Open the chat box in the top left corner of your screen. Directly in the chat box, you need to type !redeem followed by the code you want to redeem (Example: !redeem SORRY4SHUTDOWN2) Hit Enter and the rewards should be added to your account.

How to get more codes for Anime Showdown

Anime Showdown is still in its beta testing phase, so the developers are likely to release more codes in the future. If you want to know exactly when they drop, your best bet is to join the Anime Showdown Discord server and follow the #sub-announcements channel, where the team announces new codes and will let you know how long they will be valid.

Why won’t my Anime Showdown codes work?

The most likely reason that your Anime Showdown codes aren’t working is that they have expired. Most Roblox developers only intend for codes to be valid for a short amount of time, so you will want to redeem them as soon as you can. Also, remember that these codes are case-sensitive so you need to pay attention to how you type them into the chat box.

Why do I have to pay for Anime Showdown?

While most Roblox experiences are free to play and offer in-game purchases, Anime Showdown currently costs 200 Robux to join. This is because the game is still in its beta testing phase and the developers want to make sure that they’re only getting dedicated players to start with. They have said that Anime Showdown will go free-to-play in the future, so you can always wait if you don’t want to shell out real money for it.

What is Anime Showdown?

Anime Showdown is a 4v4 fighting game in which teams run, fly, and battle their way across different maps to try to take down their opponents. Players are automatically assigned to either the Red or Blue team when they join, but they can join their friends’ team by using the !join command. While it is in beta testing, the game is only able to be played using mouse and keyboard controls, so console and mobile users will be out of luck in the short term.