Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes (March 2023)

Countless Roblox experiences take their inspiration from the world of anime. Anime Star Simulator lets you jump into the role of your favorite anime hero and unleash some of the most iconic attacks in the industry. However, to get some of the best cosmetics in the game, you’ll need a lot of gems.

To help you get those valuable gems, you can do a lot of grinding for powerful bosses and waves of enemies. If you don’t want to spend the time needed to do that, you can also redeem these codes for free stuff from the developers. Like in Anime Showdown, you will want to use these codes as soon as you can as they are prone to being removed without warning.

All Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes

Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes (Working)

These are the working codes for Anime Star Simulator.

Release — Reward: 50 Free Gems

— Reward: 50 Free Gems FreeBoost — Reward: Chi Boost

Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Anime Star Simulator.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Star Simulator

It is easy to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Star Simulator. Just follow these simple steps:

Click on the Codes icon on the left side of the screen. It will look like two chat bubbles talking. Enter the code you wish to redeem in the text box that appears on screen. Your rewards will be added to your account.

How do I get more codes for Roblox Anime Star Simulator?

The game only launched in February 2023, so the developers haven’t had a chance to put out many codes for the game. When they do, they’ll likely announce it on the community Discord server. Joining it will not only get you new codes as soon as they are released but will also help you stay up to date with the game’s latest content.

Why won’t my Roblox Anime Star Simulator codes work?

The most likely reason that a Roblox code doesn’t work is that it has expired. This usually happens when the developer releases new codes to replace the old ones. If you’re sure that the code you’re trying to redeem is still valid, you should double-check that you’ve typed it correctly. The codes are case-sensitive, so the smallest typo can cause them to register as invalid.

How to get more gems in Roblox Anime Star Simulator

Getting new equipment and attacks in Anime Star Simulator is the best way to advance in power, but you’ll need a lot of gems to get the best ones. Once you’ve redeemed all the codes here, you can get more gems by fighting bosses. If you’re impatient and want to get more gems even faster, you can spend Robux for boosts to how many gems you earn per fight, which can make the process go much faster.

What is Roblox Anime Star Simulator?

Drawing inspiration from shows like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and My Hero Academia, Anime Star Simulator allows you to create your own anime hero to fight enemies and grow in power. There are a huge number of powers and equipment to choose from, with countless different customization options available to you.