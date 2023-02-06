Roblox APK download link (v.2.561.358)

Roblox is a gaming phenomenon, daily played by hundreds of thousands of players around the world. It is available on several platforms, including PC, Xbox, and of course, mobile devices. Roblox is a unique framework that allows players to choose from hundreds of games, called experiences, developed by both developers and other gamers. This makes Roblox an infinite source of discovery and entertainment. If you’re looking for an APK file for Roblox, then we have tested and provided a working link for the latest version of Roblox.

Roblox APK download link

There are a few download links for Roblox and the related APK file. However, the one we present here has been checked for accuracy, and we can confirm that it’s working. It also provides you with an option to download older versions of Roblox.

Roblox APK file (size: 150 MB, version 2.561.358)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Can you play Roblox on the Nintendo Switch?

What’s an APK file?

APK is an acronym for Android Package Kit, which is a file type used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install software for mobile devices. They are sometimes also called AAP, or Android Application Packages. APK files are a great way to manually install Android software on a PC through emulators or to avoid regional restrictions from apps such as the Google Play Store.

How to install an APK file?

You can install an APK file on an Android device, and even on a PC with the help of an Android emulator program like BlueStacks and LDPlayer.

To install APK files on your PC, install and start an Android emulator and choose the option to install APK files. Generally, you should be able to just drag and drop an APK file onto the emulator’s home screen to start the installation. Then you have to follow the on-screen instructions from the emulator until the installation of the APK file is complete.

To install APK files on your Android device, head over to the device’s download folder and search for the APK file there. Tap it and select the Install option. This will start an on-screen prompt, so just follow the instructions until the APK file is successfully installed on your device.