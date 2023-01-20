Roblox Ballista Codes (January 2023)

Grab your sword and shield and go medieval on everyone around you. Roblox Ballista is an experience in which you can take part in massive battles where you have to use your skills with weapons to win the day. It simulates medieval battles where you can take part with friends or by yourself, and then customize the looks of your warrior between fights.

You can use codes to get a bit of a head start over everyone. With codes, you can get Treasure Chest Rolls to get a chance to win awesome gear, while some codes will outright give you epic gear pieces, such as special armor.

All Roblox Ballista codes list

Roblox Ballista codes (Working)

These are all the working Roblox codes for Ballista.

SecretUnderBridge — Reward: Treasure Chest Roll (New)

— Reward: Treasure Chest Roll DeathmatchLive — Reward: Treasure Chest Roll

— Reward: Treasure Chest Roll SketchYT — Reward: Treasure Chest Roll

— Reward: Treasure Chest Roll Battle25k — Reward: Treasure Chest Roll

— Reward: Treasure Chest Roll WinterSeason1 — Reward: Ice Chest Roll

— Reward: Ice Chest Roll Like3k — Reward: Royal Infantry Armor

Roblox Ballista codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Roblox codes for Ballista.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Ballista

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Ballista.

Open Roblox and launch Ballista. Click on the Shop icon found on the left side of the screen. A new window will pop up. Click on the Redeem Code button in the lower right corner of the screen. Copy and paste or enter the working code into that same Enter Code text box. Press the blue Redeem button to confirm and redeem your free code and get the reward.

How to get more Roblox Ballista codes

The best way to get more codes for Ballista is to regularly check back to this guide. However, there are a couple of other ways to keep up with the game, such as participating in the game’s social media. You can follow the Roblox profile pages of the game’s developers ThePoinball, MetaProx, and Sleitnick. You can also follow them collectively on Twitter, under the name SupersocialPlay. That way, you can keep in touch with the game and news, and even get new codes.

Why are my Roblox Ballista codes not working?

Codes may not work for various reasons. For instance, you might have misspelled the code or left a space or character that shouldn’t be there. That’s why copying and pasting codes from the list directly into the text box is the best way to redeem them. Codes may expire over time, so you could be trying to redeem a code that’s no longer usable. Also, codes are most often usable only once, and you might be trying to redeem a code that you have already claimed the reward from.

What is Roblox Ballista?

Ballista is a Roblox experience in which you fight in a medieval battleground as part of one of two teams, Cerutaine or Auberea. You can pick between three combat classes, Range, Offense, or Defense, which will give you special weapons and perks. Once the battle is joined, players have to survive and defeat enemies to earn coins. Coins in turn let you purchase weapons and armor, as well as cosmetics to customize your warrior.