Roblox Base Raiders codes (April 2021)

Building your base, attacking other players’ bases, and taking money is what you do in Base Raiders, and there’s a lot that goes into that, including making traps, getting weapons, and more. If you want to really make the most of your time, then you can enter these codes right here for some rewards.

How to enter codes in Base Raiders

Look for the Bonus menu button on the side of the screen, and click it to open another menu. Click on the Twitter icon to open up the window to enter the codes. Just enter the code you want and hit “Claim.”

Active Roblox Base Raiders codes

BASKET – get a Stone Basket

– get a Stone Basket amazing – get $10,000

– get $10,000 rocket – get a Speed Boost

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.