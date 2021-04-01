Roblox Battle Gods Simulator codes (April 2021)

We all want to be a god and feel that kind of power. Which is why Roblox Battle Gods Simulator is so much fun. You get to deck yourself out in awesome gear, arm yourself with cool weapons, and fight against other players to be the strongest god. If you want to have an easier time getting to ultimate godhood, you should try out these codes right here.

How to enter codes in Battle Gods Simulator

Find the Twitter icon on the right side of your screen, which will bring up the menu to redeem codes. Enter any code into the box and hit “Submit.”

Active Battle Gods Simulator codes

Edge – get 25,000 Gems

– get 25,000 Gems NewGame – get 100,000 Gems

