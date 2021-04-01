Roblox Clicking Legends codes (April 2021)

Want to be a real legend? Clicking Legends puts you in an open-world environment surrounded by others as you gain as many clicks as possible. Below you can find different codes that will reward you with boosts and bonuses to give you an advantage. Code rewards include enhanced egg hatching speed, boosts to your clicks, and a little extra luck.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Clicking Legends

To redeem any of the below codes, click the menu button on the left side of the screen. When it opens up, click on the Twitter icon and copy and paste any of the below codes (case sensitive) to instantly receive a bonus.

All active Roblox Clicking Legends codes

SnugDoesntHaveALife : One hour of double egg speed

: One hour of double egg speed RussoSometimesTalks : One hour of triple shiny

: One hour of triple shiny SonsOfNoFun : One hour of double clicks

: One hour of double clicks Beckpajama : One hour of double Gems

: One hour of double Gems YoPierreYouWannaComeOutHere : Two hours of double Luck

: Two hours of double Luck MichielLaterDescribedTheSpiderAsBeingTheSizeOfAFullGrownPizza : Three hours of double egg speed

: Three hours of double egg speed 10KLikes : Double egg hatch speed

: Double egg hatch speed 5MVisits : Six hours of double luck

: Six hours of double luck Cringebaby : Double luck

: Double luck Keklord : Double hatch speed

: Double hatch speed Patriotic : Double luck

: Double luck BrahMomentGoopie : Double clicks

: Double clicks GoWorkYourCringe9-5IllBeGaming : Double egg hatch speed

: Double egg hatch speed DoctorPufferfish : Triple shiny

: Triple shiny Sorry : Six rebirths and double luck

: Six rebirths and double luck Release: 500 clicks

Expired Roblox Clicking Legends codes

Cainsley : 2,500 clicks

: 2,500 clicks sub2vect : Two rebirths

: Two rebirths itsRocket_YT : Two rebirths

: Two rebirths Update2 : Two rebirths

: Two rebirths WESORRY : Five times clicks

: Five times clicks ToadBoiGaming : ToadBoiGaming pet

: ToadBoiGaming pet Tofuu : Tofuu pet

: Tofuu pet RussoTalks : RussoTalks pet

: RussoTalks pet Update1 : Two rebirths

: Two rebirths Welcome: One rebirth

