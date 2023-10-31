Roblox Collect All Pets Codes (October 2023)
Get some free coins with these codes!
Updated October 31, 2023
We found a new code!
Roblox Collect All Pets is a relaxing collection game where you’ll collect pets of different rarities. Your pets will destroy coins that allow you to purchase eggs to get more pets or upgrade their stats.
While you can pay for Gold Boosts, which will increase how much gold you earn, you can also get plenty of them for free from codes. So you might be wondering, what are the codes for Roblox Collect All Pets?
All Roblox Collect All Pets codes
Active Roblox Collect All Pets codes
- BigHoleInTheWall – Four hour 2x Gold Boost (New)
- Mountaineer – Three hour 2x Gold Boost (New)
- 4815162342 – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- Amebas – 2x Gold Boost
- ArcticMoon – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Brrrrr – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- Buttertom_1m – Three hour 2x Gold Boost
- Chocolatemilk – 2x Gold Boost
- CommonLoon – 2x Gold Boost
- ConcaveForward – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- eaglenight222 – 2x Gold Boost
- Electromagnetism -Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- FFR – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- FinalForm – Two hour 2x Gold Boot
- FirstCodeEver – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- FiveNewCodes – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- FourCrystals – Six hour 2x Gold Boost
- FromTheMachine – Three hour 2x Gold Boost
- FusionIndy – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Groupie – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- IfYouAintFirst – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- ImFlying – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- ItsAlwaysADesert – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- KlausWasHere – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Massproduction – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Meerkat – 2x Gold Boost
- Mountin – Two 2x Gold Boost
- MrPocket – 2x Gold Boost
- NotEnoughDrops – Four hour 2x Gold Boost
- Ocean – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Orion – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- OverEasy – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Plasmatic_void – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- ProsperousGrounds – Two 2x Gold Boost
- SecretCodeWasHere – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- Shinier – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- shipwrecked – 2x Gold Boost
- SpeedPlayzTree – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Stadium – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- StickAndStonesAndLevers – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- StrobeLight – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Sub2PHMittens – Two 2x Gold Boost
- Taikatalvi – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- TheGreatCodeInTheSky – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- ThingsThatHaveWaves – Four hour 2x Gold Boost
- ToPointOh – Three hour 2x Gold Boost
- TreeSauce – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- Viper_Toffi – Two 2x Gold Boost
Expired Roblox Collect All Pets codes
- AndIThinkToMyself – 73 minutes of 2x Gold Boost
- BurgersAndFries – 76 minutes of 2x Gold Boost
- Click – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- CrazyDiamond – 2x Gold Boost
- DuelingDragons – Four hour 2x Gold Boost
- DuneBuggy – 2x Gold Boost
- Erdentempel – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- FastTyper – 2x Gold Boost
- FewAndFarBetween – Four hour 2x Gold Boost
- GenAutoCalc – 2x Gold Boost
- GlitteringGold – 2x Gold Boost
- HorseWithNoName – One hour 2x Gold Boost
- InfiniteLoop – 67 minute 2x Gold Boost
- ItsAChicken – 2x Gold Boost
- ItsTheGrotto – 2x Gold Boost
- LookOut – 2x Gold Boost
- MemoryLeak – Two hour 2x Gold Boost
- Metallic – Eight hour 2x Gold Boost
- MusketeersAndAmigos – 84 minute 2x Gold Boost
- NewCode – 2x Gold Boost
- OneOutOfEight – 77 Minute 2x Gold Boost
- PillarsOfCreation – 2x Gold Boost
- SeasonsAndAMovie – 76 minutes of 2x Gold
- TooManyDrops – Two hours of 2x Gold
- TooMuchBalanceChanges – Four hour 2x Gold Boost
- Unihorns – 2x Gold Boost
How to redeem codes in Roblox Collect All Pets
To redeem codes in Roblox Collect All Pets, follow the steps below:
- Open up Collect All Pets on Roblox.
- Click on the price tag icon, which is located right next to the gear.
- Type in an active code and then hit the green button that says “Submit.”
- After the game checks the code, you will receive your reward. You can either hit return to go back to the game or click on “Enter Another Code” to redeem another code.
How can you get more Roblox Collect All Pets codes?
If you want to get more codes, you will need to join the Collect All Pets Discord server. The developers or other players will share the newest codes there.
Why are my Roblox Collect All Pets codes not working?
If your codes are not working, it’s either one of two things. The first issue could be that you input the code wrong. Input the code exactly how it is written before redeeming it. Another issue could be that the code has expired. Codes expire fairly quickly, so you will want to check back here to see the newest codes.
What do the Gold Boosts do in Roblox Collect All Pets?
The Gold Boosts will increase how much gold you get in the game. This includes what your pets get from attacking crystals and how much you get when you pick some up. On the right side of your screen, you’ll see how much gold you’re earning over time. By using a Gold Boost, you’ll see this number increase dramatically. Gold Boosts are perfect for when you want to grind for gold so you can get a rare type of egg.
What is Roblox Collect All Pets?
Roblox Collect All Pets is a collecting simulator where you get various animals that will destroy crystals for you. These crystals drop coins that can then be used to purchase eggs; the higher the rarity of the egg, the more it will cost. Completing objectives, such as collecting the drops in a particular area, will sometimes reward you with an egg or additional coins.