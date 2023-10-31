Roblox Collect All Pets Codes (October 2023)

Updated October 31, 2023 We found a new code!

Roblox Collect All Pets is a relaxing collection game where you’ll collect pets of different rarities. Your pets will destroy coins that allow you to purchase eggs to get more pets or upgrade their stats.

While you can pay for Gold Boosts, which will increase how much gold you earn, you can also get plenty of them for free from codes. So you might be wondering, what are the codes for Roblox Collect All Pets?

All Roblox Collect All Pets codes

Active Roblox Collect All Pets codes

BigHoleInTheWall – Four hour 2x Gold Boost (New)

– Four hour 2x Gold Boost Mountaineer – Three hour 2x Gold Boost (New)

– Three hour 2x Gold Boost 4815162342 – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost Amebas – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ArcticMoon – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Brrrrr – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost Buttertom_1m – Three hour 2x Gold Boost

– Three hour 2x Gold Boost Chocolatemilk – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost CommonLoon – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ConcaveForward – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost eaglenight222 – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Electromagnetism -Two hour 2x Gold Boost

-Two hour 2x Gold Boost FFR – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost FinalForm – Two hour 2x Gold Boot

– Two hour 2x Gold Boot FirstCodeEver – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost FiveNewCodes – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost FourCrystals – Six hour 2x Gold Boost

– Six hour 2x Gold Boost FromTheMachine – Three hour 2x Gold Boost

– Three hour 2x Gold Boost FusionIndy – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Groupie – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost IfYouAintFirst – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost ImFlying – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost ItsAlwaysADesert – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost KlausWasHere – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Massproduction – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Meerkat – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Mountin – Two 2x Gold Boost

– Two 2x Gold Boost MrPocket – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost NotEnoughDrops – Four hour 2x Gold Boost

– Four hour 2x Gold Boost Ocean – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Orion – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost OverEasy – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Plasmatic_void – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost ProsperousGrounds – Two 2x Gold Boost

– Two 2x Gold Boost SecretCodeWasHere – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost Shinier – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost shipwrecked – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost SpeedPlayzTree – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Stadium – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost StickAndStonesAndLevers – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost StrobeLight – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Sub2PHMittens – Two 2x Gold Boost

– Two 2x Gold Boost Taikatalvi – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost TheGreatCodeInTheSky – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost ThingsThatHaveWaves – Four hour 2x Gold Boost

– Four hour 2x Gold Boost ToPointOh – Three hour 2x Gold Boost

– Three hour 2x Gold Boost TreeSauce – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost Viper_Toffi – Two 2x Gold Boost

Expired Roblox Collect All Pets codes

AndIThinkToMyself – 73 minutes of 2x Gold Boost

– 73 minutes of 2x Gold Boost BurgersAndFries – 76 minutes of 2x Gold Boost

– 76 minutes of 2x Gold Boost Click – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost CrazyDiamond – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost DuelingDragons – Four hour 2x Gold Boost

– Four hour 2x Gold Boost DuneBuggy – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost Erdentempel – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost FastTyper – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost FewAndFarBetween – Four hour 2x Gold Boost

– Four hour 2x Gold Boost GenAutoCalc – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost GlitteringGold – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost HorseWithNoName – One hour 2x Gold Boost

– One hour 2x Gold Boost InfiniteLoop – 67 minute 2x Gold Boost

– 67 minute 2x Gold Boost ItsAChicken – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost ItsTheGrotto – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost LookOut – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost MemoryLeak – Two hour 2x Gold Boost

– Two hour 2x Gold Boost Metallic – Eight hour 2x Gold Boost

– Eight hour 2x Gold Boost MusketeersAndAmigos – 84 minute 2x Gold Boost

– 84 minute 2x Gold Boost NewCode – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost OneOutOfEight – 77 Minute 2x Gold Boost

– 77 Minute 2x Gold Boost PillarsOfCreation – 2x Gold Boost

– 2x Gold Boost SeasonsAndAMovie – 76 minutes of 2x Gold

– 76 minutes of 2x Gold TooManyDrops – Two hours of 2x Gold

– Two hours of 2x Gold TooMuchBalanceChanges – Four hour 2x Gold Boost

– Four hour 2x Gold Boost Unihorns – 2x Gold Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Collect All Pets

To redeem codes in Roblox Collect All Pets, follow the steps below:

Open up Collect All Pets on Roblox. Click on the price tag icon, which is located right next to the gear. Type in an active code and then hit the green button that says “Submit.” After the game checks the code, you will receive your reward. You can either hit return to go back to the game or click on “Enter Another Code” to redeem another code.

How can you get more Roblox Collect All Pets codes?

If you want to get more codes, you will need to join the Collect All Pets Discord server. The developers or other players will share the newest codes there.

Why are my Roblox Collect All Pets codes not working?

If your codes are not working, it’s either one of two things. The first issue could be that you input the code wrong. Input the code exactly how it is written before redeeming it. Another issue could be that the code has expired. Codes expire fairly quickly, so you will want to check back here to see the newest codes.

What do the Gold Boosts do in Roblox Collect All Pets?

The Gold Boosts will increase how much gold you get in the game. This includes what your pets get from attacking crystals and how much you get when you pick some up. On the right side of your screen, you’ll see how much gold you’re earning over time. By using a Gold Boost, you’ll see this number increase dramatically. Gold Boosts are perfect for when you want to grind for gold so you can get a rare type of egg.

What is Roblox Collect All Pets?

Roblox Collect All Pets is a collecting simulator where you get various animals that will destroy crystals for you. These crystals drop coins that can then be used to purchase eggs; the higher the rarity of the egg, the more it will cost. Completing objectives, such as collecting the drops in a particular area, will sometimes reward you with an egg or additional coins.