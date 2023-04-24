Roblox Color Hide and Seek Codes (April 2023)

In the Roblox Colour Hide and Seek, players alternate between the seeker and hider roles. The hiders must blend in with items that match their allotted colour in order to remain undetected, while the seeker must locate all the hiders before time runs out.

Like most Roblox games, Color Hide and Seek has codes that can be redeemed for free rewards. These rewards generally include Coins (in-game currency) and pets.

Roblox Color Hide and Seek Codes List

Roblox Color Hide and Seek working codes

These are the working Roblox Color Hide and Seek codes.

like10k – Claim 2,000 Coins

Claim 2,000 Coins hide2023 – Claim 300 Coins and a pet Rubik

Roblox Color Hide and Seek expired codes

As of now, there are no expired codes for Color Hide and Seek.

How to redeem Roblox Color Hide and Seek codes

To redeem codes in Color Hide and Seek, follow the below-mentioned steps.

While in the home lobby, walk to the present box.

Enter the code or paste it directly.

Click on the “Enter” option to claim the reward.

How can you get more Roblox Color Hide and Seek codes?

Since no socials are available for the game, following its official page is the best way to find new codes. That said, whenever new codes surface, we’ll update the article.

Why are my Roblox Color Hide and Seek codes not working?

A typo or improper copying of a code could be the main cause of it not working. Additionally, codes are case-sensitive; therefore, use them exactly as they are written. Finally, make sure you’re not using any expired codes.

How to get more rewards in Roblox Color Hide and Seek?

There aren’t many avenues in Color Hide and Seek that let you earn free rewards. You have to rely on developers handing out free rewards during special occasions, which will be updated on their official page.

What is Roblox Color Hide and Seek?

As mentioned before, Roblox Color Hide and Seek is a pretty straightforward game where the hiding team has to match the colour shown by the game, and the seeker has to find them before time runs out. Whoever completes the objective wins the game and is awarded coins that can be used further for buying different powerups.