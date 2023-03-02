Roblox Crewmates codes (March 2023)

Roblox Crewmates is an exciting game that lets you take on the role of a crewmate aboard a spaceship. The game is based on the popular game Among Us and features similar gameplay mechanics. You and your friends can work together to complete tasks and identify any imposters among the crew.

In addition to the gameplay itself, Roblox Crewmates also features codes that you can use to unlock various rewards. By entering these codes, you can unlock exclusive skins, pets, and other items to help you stand out.

All Roblox Crewmates codes list

All Roblox Crewmates codes (working)

POPITSUS — Reward: Pop It skin

KRAOESPYT — Reward: Cool Skin

SQUIDGAME — Reward: Squid Game pet and skin

100K — Reward: Suitcase pet and fancy suit skin

999IQ — Reward: Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass

PUMPKINHEAD — Reward: Pumpkin hat

MINICREWMATE — Reward: Mini crewmate hat

IMPOSTORPACK — Reward: Impostor skin and knife

All Roblox Crewmates codes (expired)

There are no expired codes for Roblox Crewmates.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Crewmates

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve got a code that you want to redeem in Roblox Crewmates, you can do so by following these simple steps:

Launch the game and wait for it to load up completely. Once the game is loaded, click the gift button on the screen’s top left side. In the menu, enter the code you want to redeem in the text box provided. After entering the code, click the redeem button to get the reward.

How can you get more Roblox Crewmates codes

if you want more Roblox Crewmates codes, a few options are available. One great is to follow Lionly Studios on Twitter. The game’s developers often post codes and other special offers on its Twitter account, so be sure to check it regularly to stay informed. Another is by joining the game’s official Discord server. This is a great way to stay up-to-date on all the latest news and announcements related to the game, connect with other players, and share tips and strategies.

Why are my Roblox Crewmates codes not working

If you’re having trouble getting your Roblox Crewmates codes to work, there could be several reasons. One common issue is that you may have mistyped the code, so double-check to ensure you’ve entered it correctly. Another possibility is that the code has already expired and is no longer valid. In this case, you’ll need to look for a new code to use instead.

How to equip skins and cosmetics in Roblox Crewmates

Screenshot by Gamepur

Equipping skins and cosmetics in Roblox Crewmates is a simple process that can be done through the game’s customization menu. To get started, go to the computer in the lobby and click on the “Customize” button in the screen’s lower-right corner. From there, you’ll be taken to a menu where you can choose from various skins, hats, and other accessories to equip your character.

Is Roblox Crewmates like Among Us?

Yes, Roblox Crewmates is very similar to Among Us in terms of gameplay mechanics and overall concept. In both games, players take on the role of crew members on a spaceship or other space-related setting and work together to complete tasks and maintain the ship’s systems. While Roblox Crewmates features its own unique graphics and gameplay elements, it is definitely inspired by Among Us and offers a similar experience for players who enjoy the social deduction genre.