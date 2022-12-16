Roblox Thick Legends codes (December 2022)

Roblox Thick Legends is quite different from the other bodybuilding Roblox games out there. Instead of working out to gain mass, you just eat as much as you can! As you gain mass, your health and damage both increases. Codes can help you in progresing faster, so here are the Roblox Thick Legends Codes for November.

How to redeem Roblox Thick Legends codes?

Roblox codes redemption follows a pretty straightforward process irrespective of the world you are playing in. First, what you need to do is click on the Twitter or Heart icons in the top-left corner of the screen. A pop-up will show up. Just enter the codes that are currently active in the pop-up and you should get the items in-game. Unlike other Roblox worlds, codes aren’t case sensitive here so you can enter them in any way you like.

What are the Roblox Thick Legends codes?

Last updated: December 16, 2022 Checked working codes.

Working Codes

RazorFishGamingCoins – This code rewards with 100 free coins

RazorFishGamingBurgers – This code rewards with 50 free burgers

Inactive Codes

All codes are currently active.