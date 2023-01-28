Roblox Earthscape Tycoon Codes (February 2023)

Roblox Earthscape Tycoon is a game where players build great military bases and fight each other. You can slowly make an incredibly profitable and powerful base, full of tanks that can help you raid other players.

Since this is a tycoon game, you will most likely need a bonus when it comes to cash. Money, or Krones in Earthscape Tycoon, is the most important resource in the game. So, here is a code you can use in Roblox Earthscape Tycoon to get an upper hand over the other bases.

All Roblox Earthscape Tycoon Codes List

Roblox Earthscape Tycoon Codes (Working)

1000LIKES – 50k Krones

Roblox Earthscape Tycoon Codes (Expired)

200KVISITS – Krones

– Krones 500LIKES – Krones

– Krones 50KVISITS – Krones

– Krones RELEASE – Krones

How to redeem codes in Roblox Earthscape Tycoon

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Earthscape Tycoon codes:

Launch Roblox Earthscape Tycoon on your device. Click the Twitter button on the left part of the screen, shown with the arrow above. In the “CODE” space in the lower part of the menu, paste one of the working codes from above. Press the “Redeem” button.

How can you get more Roblox Earthscape Tycoon codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Earthscape Tycoon codes. You can just follow the developers’ Twitter page to check for updates and codes. Or, you can also join their Discord and see in the updates channel when they post new codes.

Why are my Roblox Earthscape Tycoon codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Earthscape Tycoon codes are not working for you. The main reason is that you might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox. Also, make sure to check if the code you are entering hasn’t expired.

How to get more Krones in Roblox Earthscape Tycoon

The best way to make a lot of Krones in Roblox Earthscape Tycoon is to prioritize building the droppers that produce Krones. There are a lot of interesting things you can also build, but you must first make the buildings that will make you more money. Things such as the Servers, or the Solar Systems look cute, but they are useless.

What is Roblox Earthscape Tycoon?

Roblox Earthscape Tycoon is a shooter/tycoon game where you build your military base from the ground up and make sure that other players don’t have the power to destroy you. The base will slowly make you a lot of money, which you can then use to buy armor, weapons, and vehicles.