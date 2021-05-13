Roblox Era of Althea codes (May 2021)
Roblox Era of Althea allows players to go on an adventure and explore the world while fighting dungeon-dwelling enemies to become the ultimate fighter. You can use various in-game items to help you during the battle, and redeem codes listed below can gift you a few for free.
Roblox Era of Althea Redeem Codes
Some of the Era of Althea codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.
Working Codes
- ShutdownForFixesA! – 5 free spins
- AltheaHype! – 10 free spins
- 2MVISITS! – 15 free spins
- AhwokenTwitter! – 5 free spins
- MaineEOA – 5 free spins
Expired Codes
- 1MVISITS! – 10 free spins
- 15KLIKES! – 10 free spins
- SHUTDOWNADOPTME! – 10 free spins
- ShutdownForFixes! – 10 free spins
- ShutdownForFixes2! – 10 free spins
- E0A – 15 free spins
- 1500Likes – 3 free spins
- 3000Likes – 15 free spins
- 6000Likes2 – 10 free spins
- TrueSupport! – 5 free spins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Era of Althea
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Era of Althea and click the M key on your keyboard to go to the menu section.
- Click on the Settings button and paste the code there.
- Click on Redeem Code button to claim the reward.