Roblox Era of Althea codes (May 2021)

Roblox Era of Althea codes

Roblox Era of Althea allows players to go on an adventure and explore the world while fighting dungeon-dwelling enemies to become the ultimate fighter. You can use various in-game items to help you during the battle, and redeem codes listed below can gift you a few for free.

Roblox Era of Althea Redeem Codes

Some of the Era of Althea codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

  • ShutdownForFixesA!  5 free spins
  • AltheaHype! 10 free spins
  • 2MVISITS! 15 free spins
  • AhwokenTwitter! 5 free spins
  • MaineEOA 5 free spins

Expired Codes

  • 1MVISITS! – 10 free spins
  • 15KLIKES! – 10 free spins
  • SHUTDOWNADOPTME! – 10 free spins
  • ShutdownForFixes! 10 free spins
  • ShutdownForFixes2! 10 free spins
  • E0A 15 free spins
  • 1500Likes – 3 free spins
  • 3000Likes – 15 free spins
  • 6000Likes2 10 free spins
  • TrueSupport! – 5 free spins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Era of Althea

Roblox Era of Althea working codes.
  1. Copy the redeem code from the list above.
  2. Open Roblox Era of Althea and click the M key on your keyboard to go to the menu section.
  3. Click on the Settings button and paste the code there.
  4. Click on Redeem Code button to claim the reward.

