Roblox Era of Althea codes (May 2021)

Roblox Era of Althea allows players to go on an adventure and explore the world while fighting dungeon-dwelling enemies to become the ultimate fighter. You can use various in-game items to help you during the battle, and redeem codes listed below can gift you a few for free.

Roblox Era of Althea Redeem Codes

Some of the Era of Althea codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.

Working Codes

ShutdownForFixesA! – 5 free spins

5 free spins AltheaHype! – 10 free spins

10 free spins 2MVISITS! – 15 free spins

15 free spins AhwokenTwitter! – 5 free spins

5 free spins MaineEOA – 5 free spins

Expired Codes

1MVISITS! – 10 free spins

10 free spins 15KLIKES! – 10 free spins

10 free spins SHUTDOWNADOPTME! – 10 free spins

10 free spins ShutdownForFixes! – 10 free spins

10 free spins ShutdownForFixes2! – 10 free spins

10 free spins E0A – 15 free spins

15 free spins 1500Likes – 3 free spins

3 free spins 3000Likes – 15 free spins

15 free spins 6000Likes2 – 10 free spins

10 free spins TrueSupport! – 5 free spins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Era of Althea