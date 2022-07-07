Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes (July 2022)

Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator has many customization options. You can change the color of your flame, upgrade your fuel, or acquire a cute pet. What makes these cosmetics so amazing is they also give you upgrades to your fire breathing abilities. These will get you to the top of the leaderboards fast. This guide contains every code for the game that will give you a little boost as you improve your character and their equipment and stats.

Related: Roblox Dealership Simulator codes

Active Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes

The following Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes are all the codes we know to be working in the game. Read on below to learn how to redeem the codes in-game.

snowflake – Get a Snowflake pet

Get a Snowflake pet update1 – Grab 1,000 Coins

– Grab 1,000 Coins update2 – Grab 3,000 Coins

– Grab 3,000 Coins update3 – Grab 6,000 Coins

– Grab 6,000 Coins update4 – Grab 8,000 Coins

– Grab 8,000 Coins update5 – Grab 10,000 Coins

– Grab 10,000 Coins update6 – Grab 22,000 Coins

– Grab 22,000 Coins update7 – Grab 14,000 Coins

– Grab 14,000 Coins update8 – Grab 16,000 Coins

– Grab 16,000 Coins update9 – Grab 18,000 Coins

– Grab 18,000 Coins update10 – Grab 20,000 Coins

Grab 20,000 Coins update11 – Grab 22,000 Coins

Grab 22,000 Coins update12 – Grab 24,000 Coins

Grab 24,000 Coins update13 – Grab 50,000 Coins

Grab 50,000 Coins update14 – Grab 28,000 Coins

Grab 28,000 Coins update15 – Grab 30,000 Coins

Grab 30,000 Coins update16 – Grab 32,000 Coins

Grab 32,000 Coins update17 – Grab 34,000 Coins

Grab 34,000 Coins update17 – Grab 36,000 Coins

Grab 36,000 Coins 5000likes – Get even more Coins

Get even more Coins 3000likes – Get 30,000 Coins

– Get 30,000 Coins 2000likes – Get 20,000 Coins

– Get 20,000 Coins 750likes – Get 75,000 Coins

– Get 75,000 Coins 500likes – Get 50,000 Coins

– Get 50,000 Coins 250likes -Get 2,500 Coins

-Get 2,500 Coins 1000players – Get 100,000 Coins

– Get 100,000 Coins 500players – Get 2,500 Coins

– Get 2,500 Coins C00kie – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet Denis – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet Flamingo – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet Tofuu – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet GravyCat – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet Jeff – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet Russo – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet Maryushart – Grab a free pet

– Grab a free pet release – Get 500 Coins

Expired Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes

At the time of writing, it seems as though codes for Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator don’t expire. All of the above codes still work in the game and the developer hasn’t mentioned anything publicly about them ever stopping working. We’ll update this list with any codes that we do find have expired in the future.

How to redeem Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes

To redeem Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes, launch the game and click on the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen. The icon looks like the Twitter bird. This opens a new window in which you can type any of the codes above. Type them in and hit redeem one at a time to collect the rewards. Everything you redeem is automatically applied to your account.

Related: Roblox Gladiator Simulator codes