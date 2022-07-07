Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes (July 2022)
Climb up the leaderboard fast with these codes.
Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator has many customization options. You can change the color of your flame, upgrade your fuel, or acquire a cute pet. What makes these cosmetics so amazing is they also give you upgrades to your fire breathing abilities. These will get you to the top of the leaderboards fast. This guide contains every code for the game that will give you a little boost as you improve your character and their equipment and stats.
Active Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes
The following Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes are all the codes we know to be working in the game. Read on below to learn how to redeem the codes in-game.
- snowflake – Get a Snowflake pet
- update1 – Grab 1,000 Coins
- update2 – Grab 3,000 Coins
- update3 – Grab 6,000 Coins
- update4 – Grab 8,000 Coins
- update5 – Grab 10,000 Coins
- update6 – Grab 22,000 Coins
- update7 – Grab 14,000 Coins
- update8 – Grab 16,000 Coins
- update9 – Grab 18,000 Coins
- update10 – Grab 20,000 Coins
- update11 – Grab 22,000 Coins
- update12 – Grab 24,000 Coins
- update13 – Grab 50,000 Coins
- update14 – Grab 28,000 Coins
- update15 – Grab 30,000 Coins
- update16 – Grab 32,000 Coins
- update17 – Grab 34,000 Coins
- update17 – Grab 36,000 Coins
- 5000likes – Get even more Coins
- 3000likes – Get 30,000 Coins
- 2000likes – Get 20,000 Coins
- 750likes – Get 75,000 Coins
- 500likes – Get 50,000 Coins
- 250likes -Get 2,500 Coins
- 1000players – Get 100,000 Coins
- 500players – Get 2,500 Coins
- C00kie – Grab a free pet
- Denis – Grab a free pet
- Flamingo – Grab a free pet
- Tofuu – Grab a free pet
- GravyCat – Grab a free pet
- Jeff – Grab a free pet
- Russo – Grab a free pet
- Maryushart – Grab a free pet
- release – Get 500 Coins
Expired Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes
At the time of writing, it seems as though codes for Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator don’t expire. All of the above codes still work in the game and the developer hasn’t mentioned anything publicly about them ever stopping working. We’ll update this list with any codes that we do find have expired in the future.
How to redeem Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes
To redeem Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes, launch the game and click on the codes button on the left-hand side of the screen. The icon looks like the Twitter bird. This opens a new window in which you can type any of the codes above. Type them in and hit redeem one at a time to collect the rewards. Everything you redeem is automatically applied to your account.
