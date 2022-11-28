Roblox Anime Strong Race codes (November 2022)

Roblox has a massive collection of anime games in different genres. One popular genre among fans is click racing simulators, and Roblox Anime Strong Race is one of the best additions. The game is simple; you need to click with your mouse to earn points before the time runs out and then race with others to earn rewards. The more clicks you have, the faster you will go, which helps you earn more rewards. You can then use these rewards to purchase various things, including pets. These pets are your favorite anime characters, and buying them can help you earn more clicks. Additionally, you can use the game’s working codes to get various rewards.

All Roblox Anime Strong Race codes

F2P Studio keeps its game updated with newer codes and fun activities. These codes can help you earn rewards like boosts and diamonds, making them very useful for the players. Furthermore, the developers will add more working codes as the game receives more updates and reaches newer milestones. Here are all the Roblox Anime Strong Race codes.

Active Roblox Anime Strong Race codes

Below are all the working codes for Roblox Anime Strong Race.

Trading : Redeem this code to get a 2x click boost and a 2x crown boost.

: Redeem this code to get a 2x click boost and a 2x crown boost. SorryForDelay : Redeem this code to get a 5x click boost and a 5x crown boost.

: Redeem this code to get a 5x click boost and a 5x crown boost. Merchant: Redeem this code to get 100 diamonds.

Expired Roblox Anime Strong Race codes

Below are all the expired codes for Roblox Anime Strong Race.

freeboost : Redeem this code to get a 4x click boost and a 4x crown boost.

: Redeem this code to get a 4x click boost and a 4x crown boost. NewWorld : Redeem this code to get a 3x click boost and a 3x crown boost.

: Redeem this code to get a 3x click boost and a 3x crown boost. BestHalloween: Redeem this code to get a free boost.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Strong Race codes

To redeem the working codes for Roblox Anime Strong Race, follow the steps below.