Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes (January 2023)

In Roblox Goal Kick Simulator, all you need to do is kick the ball into the goal. It might seem simple, but the game can be extremely challenging with all its levels. By hitting those goals, you earn money and gems that you can use to upgrade your abilities and unlock newer stages to kick the ball from there.

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator can be a little punishing for new players, but you can get a quick headstart using the game’s working codes. These codes give you various amounts of gems that you can use to purchase better items. This guide will tell you all Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes and how to redeem them.

All Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes list

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes (Working)

SANTA — Reward: 4,000 Gems

— Reward: 4,000 Gems SATURN — Reward: 10,000 Gems

— Reward: 10,000 Gems JUPITER — Reward: 10,000 Gems

— Reward: 10,000 Gems THANKS — Reward: 10,000 Gems

— Reward: 10,000 Gems COUNTTO10K — Reward: 1,000 Gems

— Reward: 1,000 Gems SUPERKICK — Reward: 1,000 Gems

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes (Expired)

50K — Reward: 10,000 Gems

— Reward: 10,000 Gems WELOVEFLOPPA — Reward: 10,000 Gems

— Reward: 10,000 Gems BALL — Reward: 5,000 Gems

— Reward: 5,000 Gems 10K — Reward: 10,000 Coins

— Reward: 10,000 Coins ROBLOXWASDOWN — Reward: 5,000 Coins

— Reward: 5,000 Coins RELEASE — Reward: 15000 Coins

— Reward: 15000 Coins GEMPARTY — Reward: 5,000 Gems

— Reward: 5,000 Gems ALIEN — Reward: 2,500 Gems

— Reward: 2,500 Gems FREEGEMS — Reward: 3,500 Gems

— Reward: 3,500 Gems 15K — Reward: 6,000 Gems

— Reward: 6,000 Gems MOON — Reward: 5,000 Gems

— Reward: 5,000 Gems LIKEFORUPDATES — Reward: 3,000 Gems

— Reward: 3,000 Gems STARS — Reward: 10,000 Gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

To redeem the codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator, follow the steps below.

Launch Roblox Goal Kick Simulator on your device.

Click on any option on the right side and then click the Twitter icon that appears.

In the pop-up, enter any working code and hit redeem to get rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes?

You can get all new codes for Roblox Goal Kick Simulator by checking the game’s Roblox page. The developers, Dream Labs, add new working codes in the game’s description. You can also follow Dream Labs on Twitter and join the game’s official Discord server for more codes.

Why are my Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes not working?

If your Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes are not working, they have likely expired because of new updates. Another common reason is that you are making a typo when entering the codes. You can avoid that by copying the codes from above.

How to kick in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

It might sound simple to kick the ball in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator, but that’s not the case. Many new players make the mistake of holding the kick button at the bottom with the right mouse button. Instead, you need to hold the Q key and release it once the power meter reaches 100%.

What is Roblox Goal Kick Simulator?

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator is about achieving your goals, not in life but in Roblox. The more goals you reach with the ball, the more money, and gems you make out of it. You can then use that money to upgrade yourself and unlock newer areas to kick from, even from mars.