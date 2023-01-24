Roblox Goofy Stands Codes (January 2023)

Roblox Goofy Stands is a game where players can get stands, like in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, and pit them against each other in epic battles. The thing that makes this game special is that the stands are extremely goofy.

Though there aren’t many special things you can get for a fighting game, there are many stands you could probably get with a bit of help from the developers. So, here are a few codes you can use in Roblox Goofy Stands to get an upper hand over the other fighters.

All Roblox Goofy Stands Codes List

Roblox Goofy Stands Codes (Working)

THX200KVISITS – 17.5k dollars

– 17.5k dollars LONGAHHSHUTDOWNSORY – 23k dollars

Roblox Goofy Stands Codes (Expired)

CODE – money and a trash bag

– money and a trash bag THX30KVISITS – money

– money GOOFYGAME – money

How to redeem codes in Roblox Goofy Stands

Follow the step below to redeem Roblox Goofy Stands codes:

Launch Roblox Goofy Stands on your device. Click the three lines menu button in the lower right part of the screen, shown with the arrow above. In the “Enter code here” space in the bottom left corner of the menu, paste one of the codes above. Press the “REDEEM!” button.

How can you get more Roblox Goofy Stands codes?

You can do a few things to get more Roblox Goofy Stands codes. Check the developer Goofy’Ahh Studio group on Roblox to see updates and codes. You can also join their Discord and see in the updates channel when they post new codes.

Why are my Roblox Goofy Stands codes not working?

There are two main reasons Roblox Goofy Stands codes are not working for you. You might be making a typo when entering the codes. When copying the codes from our page, make sure that you don’t leave a blank space after the code has been pasted in Roblox. Also, check if the code you are entering hasn’t expired.

What is Roblox Goofy Stands?

Roblox Goofy Stands is a satirical fighting game where you can get unique stands, like in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, that will help you fight other players and bosses that appear every 30 minutes. The goofy stands in this game range from YouTube streamer IShowSpeed to the Ohio Boss meme.