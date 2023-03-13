Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (March 2023)
Ready to roll gumballs as you like!
If you ever want to open your own gumball factory, Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon is here to curb that want. In the game, you manage everything from getting different flavors to ensuring the process goes smoothly. The game is like any other tycoon game, with you having to earn and keep growing.
Money is everything in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon, as you need it for everything from purchasing upgrades to automize the process. There are codes to help you with that, granting free sugar rush and cash. Using these codes you can get a head start and have a much smoother time starting the game.
All Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes
Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (working)
- THANKS135K – Reward: 3x money and 20 minutes of sugar rush!
- CHRISTMAS – Reward: 4x money, 15 minutes of sugar rush, and 50 Rebirth Tokens!
- NEWYEARS — Reward: 3 hours of Sugar Rush and 2x Money Boost
- HAPPYTHANKSGIVING — Reward: 2.5x money, 15 minutes of Sugar Rush, and 10 Rebirth Tokens
- AWESOMEGUMBALLS — Reward: Group exclusive rewards
Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (expired)
- 110KLIKES — Reward: $5,000 and 5 minutes of Sugar Rush
- 45KLIKES — Reward: 2x Sugar Rush
- UPGRADER4100K — Reward: 100k Upgrader and 3 minutes of Sugar Rush
- 80KLIKES — Reward: $10,000 and 4 minutes of Sugar Rush
- 100KLIKES — Reward: 2 Money Boost and 15 minutes of Sugar Rush
- SUGARGUMBALLS — Reward: $5,000 and 3x Sugar Rush
- FUNGUMBALLS — Reward: Group exclusive rewards
- 60KLIKES — Reward: $8,000 and 2x Sugar Rush
- 10KCASH — Reward: Group exclusive rewards
- MOREGUMBALLS — Reward: 2x Sugar Rush and $4,500
- 10MILVISITS — Reward: Freebies
- YAYFREEGUMS — Reward: $2,500 and 1 minute of Sugar Rush
- BUBBLEGUMS — Reward: $2,000 and 1 minute of Sugar Rush
- GUM4FANS — Reward: Group exclusive rewards
- THX20KLIKES — Reward: 2.5x Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush
- MOARMONEY — Reward: 2x Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush
- YUMMYGUM — Reward: Sugar Rush and $1,500
- 4THOFJULY — Reward: Fireworks Bundle
- 2KLIKES — Reward: Sugar Rush and $800
- MORELIKES — Reward: Sugar Rush and $600
- BIGUPDATE — Reward: Sugar Rush and $500
How to redeem Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes
Redeeming codes in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon can be a little tricky, but follow the steps below to avoid that.
- Launch Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon on your device.
- Click on the Settings button on the right side.
- At the bottom of the settings is the option to enter the code.
- Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.
Where to get Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes
There are a few ways to get more Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon code, but the best is checking the game’s Roblox page. You can also follow the developer, Reppens, on Twitter to look for tweets with codes. The game also has a Discord server where you can talk to other players and try to get codes.
Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes are not working for me
If your Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes are not waking, there could be a few reasons. Firstly, make sure that you have typed the code exactly as it appears since even a small mistake can keep it from working. Another issue could be that the code has expired over time or with new updates for the game.
How to fix stuck gumballs in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon
You might often face issues with your gumball being stuck in the machine in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon. To fix that, simply approach the green button in front of the machine and press it. This will reset the process, fixing any issues in the process.
What is Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon about?
Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon is about building and growing your gumball empire. In the game, you start your factory with one flavor, and most things need your hand to function, but as you grow, you will have more flavors, and machines will get automized. At its core, the game is like any other tycoon game with gumballs.