Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (March 2023)

If you ever want to open your own gumball factory, Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon is here to curb that want. In the game, you manage everything from getting different flavors to ensuring the process goes smoothly. The game is like any other tycoon game, with you having to earn and keep growing.

Money is everything in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon, as you need it for everything from purchasing upgrades to automize the process. There are codes to help you with that, granting free sugar rush and cash. Using these codes you can get a head start and have a much smoother time starting the game.

All Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes

Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (working)

THANKS135K – Reward: 3x money and 20 minutes of sugar rush!

– Reward: 3x money and 20 minutes of sugar rush! CHRISTMAS – Reward: 4x money, 15 minutes of sugar rush, and 50 Rebirth Tokens!

– Reward: 4x money, 15 minutes of sugar rush, and 50 Rebirth Tokens! NEWYEARS — Reward: 3 hours of Sugar Rush and 2x Money Boost

— Reward: 3 hours of Sugar Rush and 2x Money Boost HAPPYTHANKSGIVING — Reward: 2.5x money, 15 minutes of Sugar Rush, and 10 Rebirth Tokens

— Reward: 2.5x money, 15 minutes of Sugar Rush, and 10 Rebirth Tokens AWESOMEGUMBALLS — Reward: Group exclusive rewards

Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes (expired)

110KLIKES — Reward: $5,000 and 5 minutes of Sugar Rush

— Reward: $5,000 and 5 minutes of Sugar Rush 45KLIKES — Reward: 2x Sugar Rush

— Reward: 2x Sugar Rush UPGRADER4100K — Reward: 100k Upgrader and 3 minutes of Sugar Rush

— Reward: 100k Upgrader and 3 minutes of Sugar Rush 80KLIKES — Reward: $10,000 and 4 minutes of Sugar Rush

— Reward: $10,000 and 4 minutes of Sugar Rush 100KLIKES — Reward: 2 Money Boost and 15 minutes of Sugar Rush

— Reward: 2 Money Boost and 15 minutes of Sugar Rush SUGARGUMBALLS — Reward: $5,000 and 3x Sugar Rush

— Reward: $5,000 and 3x Sugar Rush FUNGUMBALLS — Reward: Group exclusive rewards

— Reward: Group exclusive rewards 60KLIKES — Reward: $8,000 and 2x Sugar Rush

— Reward: $8,000 and 2x Sugar Rush 10KCASH — Reward: Group exclusive rewards

— Reward: Group exclusive rewards MOREGUMBALLS — Reward: 2x Sugar Rush and $4,500

— Reward: 2x Sugar Rush and $4,500 10MILVISITS — Reward: Freebies

— Reward: Freebies YAYFREEGUMS — Reward: $2,500 and 1 minute of Sugar Rush

— Reward: $2,500 and 1 minute of Sugar Rush BUBBLEGUMS — Reward: $2,000 and 1 minute of Sugar Rush

— Reward: $2,000 and 1 minute of Sugar Rush GUM4FANS — Reward: Group exclusive rewards

— Reward: Group exclusive rewards THX20KLIKES — Reward: 2.5x Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush

— Reward: 2.5x Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush MOARMONEY — Reward: 2x Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush

— Reward: 2x Cash and 2 minutes of Sugar Rush YUMMYGUM — Reward: Sugar Rush and $1,500

— Reward: Sugar Rush and $1,500 4THOFJULY — Reward: Fireworks Bundle

— Reward: Fireworks Bundle 2KLIKES — Reward: Sugar Rush and $800

— Reward: Sugar Rush and $800 MORELIKES — Reward: Sugar Rush and $600

— Reward: Sugar Rush and $600 BIGUPDATE — Reward: Sugar Rush and $500

How to redeem Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes

Redeeming codes in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon can be a little tricky, but follow the steps below to avoid that.

Launch Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon on your device.

Click on the Settings button on the right side.

At the bottom of the settings is the option to enter the code.

Type any code there and redeem it to get rewards.

Where to get Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes

There are a few ways to get more Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon code, but the best is checking the game’s Roblox page. You can also follow the developer, Reppens, on Twitter to look for tweets with codes. The game also has a Discord server where you can talk to other players and try to get codes.

Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes are not working for me

If your Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon codes are not waking, there could be a few reasons. Firstly, make sure that you have typed the code exactly as it appears since even a small mistake can keep it from working. Another issue could be that the code has expired over time or with new updates for the game.

How to fix stuck gumballs in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon

You might often face issues with your gumball being stuck in the machine in Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon. To fix that, simply approach the green button in front of the machine and press it. This will reset the process, fixing any issues in the process.

What is Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon about?

Roblox Gumball Factory Tycoon is about building and growing your gumball empire. In the game, you start your factory with one flavor, and most things need your hand to function, but as you grow, you will have more flavors, and machines will get automized. At its core, the game is like any other tycoon game with gumballs.