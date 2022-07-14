Roblox Impostor codes (July 2022)

With Among Us being the gaming sensation it is, it’s no surprise that a Roblox developer hopped on the trend and build its own game. Imposter is a new Roblox game that takes heavy inspiration from Among Us, with each player being assigned as either a crewmate or an imposter. It’s up to the imposters to kill the crewmates before they can escape, but the crewmates could figure out who the imposters are and eject them before they accomplish their goal. This guide contains codes for new cosmetics to make your next a little better because you can truly set yourself apart from other players.

Related: Best Scary Roblox Games 2022

Working Roblox Impostor codes

This list contains every Roblox Imposter code we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to claim these codes in-game and have the rewards automatically applied to your account.

ilikeyacutg – Mohawk cosmetic

– Mohawk cosmetic GAMER – Cap Cosmetic

– Cap Cosmetic ROCKTOBER – High Noon Halloween Event Hat Cosmetic

– High Noon Halloween Event Hat Cosmetic BETA – Animal Hoodie

Expired Roblox Imposter codes

This list contains every code we know to have expired for Roblox Imposter. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer available to anyone.

socialdistance – Get a free mask

– Get a free mask halloween2020 – Get a free Circus Attendee Hat

– Get a free Circus Attendee Hat sorryforthedelay – Pick up a free reward

How to redeem Imposter codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Imposter, you need to launch the game and enter the lobby. You’ll also be taken here between matches, so you can repeat this process at that point too. Select the Codes button on the left-hand side of the screen. This opens a new window where you can enter the codes above. Redeem the codes one at a time to have the rewards automatically applied to your account. To equip the unlocked cosmetics, click events, and select the cosmetic you want to equip.