Roblox Marvel: New Journey codes (December 2022)

Roblox Marvel: New Journey is one of the best superhero simulator games. It features many marvel characters that you can play with. After choosing your character, you enter a dangerous world filled with other players. You must eliminate them, or they will eliminate you.

Killing other players will grant you gold that you can use to purchase more characters. But you can get a quick headstart with Roblox Marvel: New Journey codes. These codes get you gold that you can use to purchase your favorite characters without much effort.

All Roblox Marvel: New Journey Codes List

Roblox Marvel: New Journey Codes (Working)

10MVISITS — Reward 25,000 Coins

— Reward 25,000 Coins ANDERSBIRTHDAY — Reward: 35,000 Coins

— Reward: 35,000 Coins CHRISTMAS2022 — Reward 25,000 Coins

— Reward 25,000 Coins HAPPY20K — Reward: 20,000 Coins

Roblox Marvel: New Journey Codes (Expired)

MOMUPDATE — Reward: 20,000 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Marvel: New Journey

To redeem the Roblox Marvel: New Journey codes, follow the steps.

Launch Roblox Marvel: New Journey on your device

Click on the gift button in the main menu (before starting the game).

A screen to enter the codes will appear.

Type any working code in it and redeem it to get the rewards.

How can you get more Roblox Marvel: New Journey codes?

You check the official Roblox Marvel: New Journey Discord server to get more codes. You can see the code channel or ask other players about the new codes. You can also join the game’s Roblox group to get more new working codes.

Why are my Roblox Marvel: New Journey codes not working?

There are mainly two reasons why your Roblox Marvel: New Journey codes are not working. First, you are making a typo when entering the codes. You should copy the codes from above to avoid that. Second, a specific code might have expired.

How to fly in Roblox Marvel: New Journey?

Many players get confused about flying in Roblox Marvel: New Journey, as there is no dedicated button for it. To do that, choose a character that has the ability to fly. After that, you must press the jump button twice, and your character will start flying. To stop flying, again press the jump twice.

What is Roblox Marvel: New Journey?

Roblox Marvel: New Journey is a PvP game based on Marvel characters. You can choose your favorite character and start battling other players. You will have all the superhuman abilities of that character, and you must carefully use those to defeat others.