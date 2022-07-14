Roblox Mega Noob Simulator codes (July 2022)

Roblox Mega Noob Simulator is a game that involves punching a lot of things with the aim of becoming stronger. The stronger you get, the better at punching you become, until eventually, you can take on stronger challenges. You can also fight other players, and as time goes on and you get stronger, your character will also get more buff. As with most other Roblox games, there are also special codes that you can redeem for free rewards. The following codes will give you a head start on some strength, a cool hat, and even some coins. Make sure to check back and see if there are any new codes, or if any of the previously active codes have expired.

How to redeem codes

Redeeming your Mega Noob Simulator codes is very similar to other Roblox titles. Follow these simple steps and you’ll be ready in no time:

Log into the Mega Noob Simulator game.

On the left side of your screen, you will find a Menu button. Click on it.

On the following menu, there is a Codes button. Click on it as well.

Copy and paste or type in the codes.

Click on the green ‘Redeem’ button and any active codes will be automatically added to your account.

All active Roblox Mega Noob Simulator codes

The following are all of the currently active codes for the Mega Noob Simulator:

Winter2021 — Redeem for Tree Noob

— Redeem for Tree Noob RETRO — Redeem for 500 Coins

— Redeem for 500 Coins TRADEME — Redeem for 100 Heads

— Redeem for 100 Heads 200M — Redeem for a Surprise Pet

— Redeem for a Surprise Pet UNIVERSE — Redeem code for 500 Strength

— Redeem code for 500 Strength METAVERSE — Redeem code for AJ Bacon Hair

— Redeem code for AJ Bacon Hair SWASHBUCKLER — Redeem code for 500 Coins

Redeem code for 500 Coins DOULIFT — Redeem code for 50 Strength

— Redeem code for 50 Strength 100M — Redeem code for 100M Noob

— Redeem code for 100M Noob HOLIDAY — Redeem code for a Festive Noob pet

Redeem code for a Festive Noob pet SPOOK — Redeem code for a Halloween Hat

— Redeem code for a Halloween Hat WORKOUT — Redeem code for 50 Heads

— Redeem code for 50 Heads BUFFNOOB — Redeem code for 50 Heads

— Redeem code for 50 Heads stronk — Redeem code for 50 Strength

— Redeem code for 50 Strength stonks — Redeem code for 500 Coins

— Redeem code for 500 Coins NEWB — Redeem code for 50 Heads

All expired Roblox Mega Noob Simulator codes

There are currently no expired codes for the Mega Noob Simulator. However, if any of the active codes happen to expire, we will make sure to add them to this space. It is best practice to redeem any active codes on time so that you don’t miss out on them if they eventually expire.