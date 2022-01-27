Roblox Melee Simulator codes (February 2022)
Get the upper hand with the codes for Roblox Melee Simulator.
Melee Simulator is a lot like other simulators where the goal is to go out with whatever weapon you have, and take out enemies to earn money. With that money, you can then upgrade your weapon, unlock boosts in your abilities, and improve your storage.
If you want get some cash and boosts a little easier, then just use the codes we have here.
How to enter codes in Melee Simulator
Look on the side of the screen for a purple button with “Codes!” on it. Click on it and a window to enter codes will pop up. Once the code is entered, just hit “Redeem!” to get the reward.
Active Melee Simulator codes
- There are no currently active codes for this game
Expired Melee Simulator codes
- JULY4 – Redeem for 500 Gems
- 80K – Redeem for 80,000 Cash
- WILDWEST – Redeem for a boost
- 60KGROUP – Redeem for 60,000 cash
- MONEYMONEY – Redeem for 50,000 cash.
- GALAXY – Redeem for 50,000 cash
- NOVELTY: Redeem for 50,000 cash
- 2MIL – Redeem for 25,000 cash
- FREECODE – Redeem for 25,000 cash
- C45H3Z – Redeem for 15,000 cash.
- BIGCASH – Redeem for cash
- 7K – Redeem for 7,000 gems
- DRAGOR – Redeem for 2,500 gems
- 2020 – Redeem for 2020 gem
- DELMOZ – Redeem for 250 gems
- G3MMY – Redeem for 50 gems
- PETZ – Redeem for 15 gems
- G3M – Redeem for 15 gems.
- 8500LIKES: Redeem for 15 minutes 2x cash boost
- EVIL – Redeem for auto-sell boost
- ELVILLE – Redeem for invincibility boost
- SPRINT3R – Redeem for 15 minutes 2x speed boost
- EZCASH – Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x cash boost
- INVINCIBL3 – Redeem for 10 minutes of invincibility boost
- QUICKSELL – Redeem for 5 minutes of auto-sell boost
- D45H: Redeem this code and get 15 minutes x2 speed boost.
- HAPPY – Redeem for 50,000 cash
- DOUBL3C45SH: Redeem for 2x cash boost