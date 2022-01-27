Roblox Melee Simulator codes (February 2022)

Melee Simulator is a lot like other simulators where the goal is to go out with whatever weapon you have, and take out enemies to earn money. With that money, you can then upgrade your weapon, unlock boosts in your abilities, and improve your storage.

If you want get some cash and boosts a little easier, then just use the codes we have here.

How to enter codes in Melee Simulator

Look on the side of the screen for a purple button with “Codes!” on it. Click on it and a window to enter codes will pop up. Once the code is entered, just hit “Redeem!” to get the reward.

Active Melee Simulator codes

There are no currently active codes for this game

Expired Melee Simulator codes