Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo codes (March 2023)

Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo is one of the only graphically pleasing racing games with a massive open world on Roblox. In the game, you have 100s of different cars to choose from as you start making progress by winning events, doing challenges, and exploring the world.

Like many other Roblox games, Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo has codes for players. You can redeem these codes for free yens. These codes are a great way to fast-forward the game’s dull start and we have all of them listed below.

Related: The 10 best Roblox racing games

Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo all codes

Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo working codes

secretcode — Reward: ¥100,000,000

— Reward: ¥100,000,000 touchgrass50k — Reward: ¥3,000,000

— Reward: ¥3,000,000 DEVGEM500K — Reward: ¥2,000,000

— Reward: ¥2,000,000 SPRING BREAK — Reward: ¥4,000,000

— Reward: ¥4,000,000 12ktwitter — Reward: ¥1,000,000

Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo expired codes

New Year 2022 — Reward: ¥5,000,000

Related: Roblox Race Clicker codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Redeeming codes in the game is very simple. When you start the game, don’t jump into playing, but look for the promo codes button on the top right of the starting menu. Once you open it up, type any code you want and redeem it for rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo

There are two main ways to get more codes for Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo. The first and best is to follow the developer DevGem on Twitter. It drops all new and working codes for players there. Second, the game’s Discord server is a great place to hang out with like-minded people and look for new codes.

Why are my Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo codes not working

There could be a few reasons for that, but mainly it is typos you make when entering the codes. You can avoid that by copying the codes from above and pasting them directly. Another common issue with codes is that they get expired and no longer work. In that case, check for new codes.

How to get freebies in Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are hunting more free rewards in Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo, there is another way besides codes. For this, you need to join the game’s Roblox Group and claim exclusive rewards for that. The rewards are in the menu option on the right side of promo codes.

What is Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo?

Roblox Midnight Racing Tokyo is a massive racing game based in a virtual Tokyo city. You can get many cars, customize them, and use them for racing other players. The game has different handling for each car and realistic graphics, making it a top-tier Roblox game.